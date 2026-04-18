Is Fergus Dead? Is César Domboy Leaving Outlander?

Ever since his introduction in season 2, Fergus Claudel Fraser has been an essential addition to ‘Outlander’ and the Fraser family at the center of the narrative. By the eighth and final season, Jamie’s adopted son has made a life for himself and his family in New Bern, where he runs the town’s local print shop. His newspapers in particular, which refuse to shy away from the growing political turmoil in the country, become a defining aspect of Fergus Fraser & Sons as well as the family’s standing in the community. However, their sympathetic sentiments towards the rebellion also make them a target among their loyalist peers. Although this hostility initially remains confined to dirty looks and some vandalism, things eventually take a dark turn in season 8 episode 7, titled ‘Evidence of Things Not Seen.’

Fergus Saves His Family From the Print Shop Fire, but Falls to His Own Death

Fergus and his family have been dealing with the consequences of printing the newspaper for some time now. As the war begins to unravel, his efforts toward bringing the truth to the people begin to offend and upset a certain side that holds loyalty in high regard. Nonetheless, the Frenchman and his family remain steadfast in their political beliefs, refusing to let fear quell their voices. Therefore, even as they continue to receive a barrage of hate mail, containing vitriol or threats, they refuse to back down and continue to live their lives on their own terms. For the same reason, neither Fergus nor his wife, Marsali, thinks much of it when one such threatening letter speaks of house fires and the deaths of their children. Nonetheless, by nighttime, this becomes a harrowing reality.

It’s the kids who first notice the smoke in the dead of the night and rush to alert their parents. Once the couple realizes what is happening, Marsali rushes to get her daughters out of the house while Fergus goes to the rooftops to save his sons, who had been stargazing. However, by the time he gets to the boys, the stairwell to the roof has already been engulfed by the growing flames. Still, the father refuses to surrender to the circumstances. He finds a length of rope to help his two sons, Henri-Christian and Germain, climb down the rooftop. Although this leads to a dangerous moment wherein one of them almost falls off, their Uncle Roger manages to catch him in the nick of time.

It’s only once both boys are safe that the parents are able to take a breath of relief. Nonetheless, tragedy hasn’t been evaded just yet. Shortly after Henri-Christian and Germain’s rescue, the floor gives out from beneath Fergus’ feet, sending him hurtling directly into the house fire. Thus, the print shop owner meets his devastating demise. Still, there’s some comfort to be found in the fact that the last memory he retains is of his family corralled to safety. Ultimately, this marks the unfortunate end of Fergus Fraser, whose death leaves behind a widow, five children, and a memorable legacy.

Fergus’ Demise Means the End of César Domboy on Outlander

César Domboy joined the ‘Outlander’ family in 2017 with the show’s third season. As such, he has been a staple of the fantasy-historical series, and his character, Fergus Fraser, has long been a fan favorite. For the same reason, his departure from the series, even if it is in the final season, remains overwhelming. The actor himself knew of the ending that his character’s storyline was heading for before going into season 8. Ultimately, he thought that the ending presented a brave and fitting goodbye for the character, as it conclusively wraps up his narrative.

Even though this means the end of Domboy’s run on ‘Outlander,’ the actor will forever remain attached to the series, finding a special place in the hearts of the fans. In a conversation with Parade, he spoke about the same and said, “It’s never farewell to the fans. The show’s over. But they’ll stay with us, and we’ll stay with them forever. We’ll see them around the world. It was a pleasure. I’m forever grateful for that fan base. And I love them.” After the series, Domboy fans can look forward to seeing the actor again in an upcoming crime drama series, ‘Deux Fois Disparu,’ which is in pre-production at the time of writing.

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