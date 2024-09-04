Meghan Buchanan: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?

‘Outlast’ is a Netflix survival reality show that follows sixteen challengers heading into the Alaskan wilderness in a brutal game of skill and endurance. Split into teams of four, the contestants have to ensure that their group is the last one standing to win the grand prize of one million dollars. In the second season, team Charlie fell behind from day one, struggling to get a fire going under unfavorable conditions. Meghan Buchanan, an avid mountaineer, kept the group’s spirits high as they faced the harsh cold with little to no food, water, and heat. Despite her tremendous grit, Buchanan had to flare out along with teammate Julio Laboy when faced with the prospect of permanent damage from physical deterioration.

Meghan Buchanan: A Rocket Scientist, Precision-Guided Adventurer, and Propelling Motivational Speaker

Hailing from Woodland Park, Colorado, Meghan Buchanan works remotely as a Senior Principal Systems Engineer at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. What makes her achievements in the field even more impressive is the fact that she learned about her dyslexia at the age of seven and overcame all odds in her academic pursuits. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and Master’s Degree in Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder. The engineer developed a passion for outdoor hiking as she went on treks across Colorado with her father. A profound sense of accomplishment and belonging led her to summit Kilimanjaro with him in 2005, kicking off her life-long mission to break adventuring records.

However, Buchanan’s dreams were nearly crushed in 2011 when she got into a horrific snowboarding accident in Vail, Colorado, fracturing her femur. Even though doctors told her that she was lucky to be alive and would have to use a cane for life, she recovered and returned to Kilimanjaro for a hike in 2013. Buchanan went on to accomplish incredible feats, summiting Mount Everest in May 2022 and becoming the first rocket scientist to complete the daunting climb of the 7 Summits.

Besides making strides in engineering and mountaineering, Buchanan also inspires as a Motivational speaker, often giving keynote speeches. She serves as an inspiration not only as a female athlete but also as a neurodivergent woman who achieves everything she sets her mind to regardless of the setbacks. The essence of her philosophy is condensed in her organization’s name: GGRIT (Gratitude Growth Resilience Integrity Tenacity). Under its banner, she carries out her adventurous activities, fundraisers, and motivational talks.

Meghan Buchanan Faced Setbacks on Her Expedition to the North Pole

Meghan Buchanan is focusing her efforts on making a mark as an explorer and mountaineer. Chief among her goals is becoming the 1st US woman to complete the Adventurers Grand Slam, which includes climbing the Seven Summits and expeditions to the North and South Poles. As she explained on the show, these expeditions are extremely expensive, and Buchanan finances her trips with the assistance of fundraisers and sponsors. She is the brand ambassador for Fjällräven and Injinji, high-performance outdoor apparel and equipment companies.

Buchanan faced a significant setback in April when her ski to the North Pole had to be canceled, as the attempts to build a second 1000-foot floating ice runway failed when a large crack appeared on it. “There is a reason so few people have completed the Explorers Grand Slam. It exhausts your time, money, energy, and effort for sure,” she wrote in the caption of a video she posted on Instagram. The ‘Outlast’ contestant had been preparing for the expedition through years of training, gathering funds, taking loans, and making arrangements. Regardless of the substantial blow to her plans, Buchanan maintained her signature positivity, having learned to roll with the punches of life long ago.

Buchanan Celebrated Her 50th Birthday With More Hiking Expeditions

Completing 50 years around the Sun on May 30, 2024, Buchanan looked back at all her accomplishments and how they have shaped her. “50 is the age I wanted to complete the Seven Summits by. Done. Then I raised my goal to completing the Explorers Grand Slam (So close, almost there). But ‘Complete by 50’ turned into so much more than I knew I was looking for,” wrote Buchanan in a Facebook post. “50 is just a snack break along this incredible journey. I take a moment to catch my breath, look back to see just how far I’ve come. Then I look up and see just how much further I choose to go. The summit is not the top of one particular mountain, rather it’s the masterpiece I’m growing into every single day along the way.”

Buchanan celebrated by doing what she loves, and went hiking in Vail. Later in the month, she shared her stories, mistakes, and learnings on CTSS’ Mountaineering 101 Webinar. The unstoppable rocket scientist looks forward to climbing Mount Massive — Colorado’s 2nd highest peak, Carstensz Pyramid, the highest peak for Oceania in Indonesia, and finally completing the Explorers Grand Slam in April 2025.

