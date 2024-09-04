Joey DiDesidero: Where is the Outlast Season 2 Contestant Now?

Season two of Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ saw four teams of solo survivors go up against one another for a grand prize of one million dollars. Joey DiDesidero was a member of the ill-fated Charlie team, which went without fire for multiple days while having little to no food and water during that time either. As Bri Walston abandoned them and his fellow teammates, Meghan Buchanan, and Julio Laboy flared out, fearing long-term injury, Joey made a tough choice. He went over to his neighboring team, Delta, and pleaded his case for a chance to join them. Speaking of his family and motivations, Joey stuck an emotional chord with the group, securing the perfect spot to ensure his victory.

Joey’s contributions proved extremely valuable when his fixation with Beta’s activities compelled his team to construct a raft. Their construction began just in time as helicopters soon dropped two boats into the bay, one for each team. Delta sent Louisiana native Joseph Malbrough on the raft, and he was able to calmly navigate the currents to reach the boat. Joey became an unexpectedly triumphant underdog in the show, who proved everyone doubting him wrong to some degree.

Joey DiDesidero Went From Office to Outdoors For Self Reliance

Joseph “Joey” Phillip DiDesidero has a solid background in hazardous waste and project management. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Management Organization with a minor in Construction Management from Washington State University. His career in construction began with an internship in 2011 at Hoffman Construction Company, where he worked on additions and renovations for the Mason General Hospital. Interning for over a year, he attained a more comprehensive role as a Project Engineer in Portland, Oregon. After four years, he left the company, taking on a couple more project management and estimator roles before landing his current job in 2021 as a construction estimator at Synergistics, Inc. in Kennewick, Washington.

Throughout his time as an office worker, Joey yearned for the freedom of the outdoors, frequently making travel plans and exploring the world. His wife, Jessica DiDesidero, shares his passion, and the two backpacked across Europe for eight months after their marriage in 2015. By 2019, Joey latched onto the idea of becoming self-sufficient in terms of having basic survival skills to grow or catch one’s own food. The following journey paved the way for him to learn archery, bushcraft skills, and the basics of gardening and farming.

“Five years ago, I was just an office drone with limited outdoor experience,” shared the ‘Outlast’ participant in an Instagram post. “Recently, I’ve been drawn to this idea of self-sufficiency. This led me to try and start a hobby farm, with the intent to feed my family for an entire year. This journey has pushed me to learn what it really means to live off the land and how to work with my hands. As a result, it’s opened my eyes to the world of bushcraft.” Going into ‘Outlast,’ Joey had known that he was still an amateur at bushcraft and would play at a disadvantage, yet he made up for it with drive and determination.

Joey Took His Family on an Adventure to Oregon

Since returning from ‘Outlast’ Joey DiDesidero doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to revisit the wilderness. The Benton City, Washington, resident has been embracing a balanced life centered around his family. Joey and his wife Jessica celebrated nine years of marriage in January 2024, and are now busy raising their two young children. Their daughter, Nora, celebrated her sixth birthday on August 9th, and Joey has been passing down his love for archery to her. In a heartwarming moment, Nora shot a recurve bow alongside her dad, beginning her own journey into acquiring the skills that have become a meaningful part of Joey’s life.

In late April, Joey and Jessica took the kids on a trip to Portland, Oregon, revisiting old memories and making new ones. During this visit, they reconnected with their close friends, the Millers, who have young children of their own. The two families traveled to Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Joey, with his relaxed approach to life since ‘Outlast,’ took the opportunity to unwind completely, falling asleep on the sandy beach. At the same time, Nora, ever the playful spirit, was joyfully buried in the sand by her friends, with only her head peeking out. The trip also included a memorable stop at Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Portland, where, thanks to Joey’s good friend Paul Miller, they skipped the long queue to enjoy what is ranked as one of the top pizzas in the country.

Read More: Tina Grimm: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?