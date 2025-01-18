Paatal Lok: Are Nagaland Sadan and The Ruli Real Hotels?

In the second season of ‘Paatal Lok,‘ Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary finds himself out of his natural element as the Delhi police get involved in the high-profile murder of Naga leader Jonathan Thom. Subsequently, the protagonist and ACP Imran Ansari embark on a quest to discover the truth behind the case and the killer’s identity in the neighborhoods of Nagaland. As such, a spotlight is shone on two prominent locations within the narrative, namely the Nagaland Sadan Hotel, where Thom is killed, and The Ruli Hotel, which is owned by Grace, Kapil Reddy’s wife. The two hotels play a pivotal role as the investigation progresses, mainly due to their connection to the central mystery. Both highlight the focus on Nagaland’s politics in season 2 and how a homicide case links the fate of the region to its people.

Nagaland Sadan is a Fictional Hotel in Delhi

Nagaland Sadan in ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2 is a fictional hotel conceived by the show’s creator, Sudip Sharma, and co-writers Abhishek Banerjee and Tamal Sen. It is a prestigious Naga establishment located at the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, where the room service staff finds Jonathan Thom’s remains. As such, the hotel plays an integral part in setting up the inciting incident of the second season’s plot. Thom and a contingent of powerful Naga leaders room at the hotel because of an upcoming summit that will decide Nagaland’s future as a state. However, following Thom’s murder, the hotel becomes ground zero for massive outcry in the media. The Delhi police look into every nook and cranny of the hotel to find out how Thom’s murder might have taken place and who might be the culprit.

While Nagaland Sadan may not exist in reality, the Nagaland State Guest House is an actual hotel in New Delhi, which, like the fictional establishment, captures much of the essence of the northeastern Indian state. However, it is situated in the Rama Krishna Puram locality of New Delhi, which separates it from Nagaland Sadan, which is seemingly located in the Lutyens’ Delhi district. Filming for season 2 took place across three distinct regions of India—Nagaland, West Bengal, and Delhi. The crew likely utilized a real-life establishment to stand in for Nagaland Sadan. The hotel’s prominence within the narrative remains present throughout, especially as the pressure of the case takes its toll on Hathi Ram and his partner, ACP Imran Ansari. Still, it remains a figment of imagination crafted by the show’s writers.

The Ruli Hotel Has Vague Roots in Reality

Another important establishment depicted in season 2 is The Ruli Hotel, owned by Grace Reddy. Like Nagaland Sadan, it is a fictional locale crafted by Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamal Sen. It becomes an essential piece in the Jonathan Thom murder case after Hathi Ram and Ansari find out that the prime suspect in the case, Rose Lizo, used to work in the hotel. Ansari questions Grace about the discovery at her lounge in the hotel, which is intricately detailed and littered with luxurious furniture. It is revealed that The Ruli is one of many hotels owned by Grace, who is a powerful businesswoman in her own right. However, The Ruli also becomes a hotbed for shady dealings as it is later discovered that Rose Lizo was being paid hush money at the hotel for her illicit affair with Jonathan Thom.

Although there are no hotels named The Ruli in Nagaland, the production crew recorded key scenes for the show in Nagaland itself. However, the actual establishment used as a stand-in for The Ruli may have been The Elgin, Darjeeling—Heritage Resort & Spa in West Bengal. It is a luxury heritage hotel situated at 18 HD Lama Road, Chauk Bazaar, in Darjeeling. It was once the summer residence of the king of Cooch Behar and is known for its scenic location and its elegant architecture. Although the building may not be situated in Nagaland, it captures the nature-infused beauty of the region. Therefore, it likely slotted into the overall setting of the narrative quite seamlessly, helping ground The Ruli in reality, even though it is a fictionally conceived locale that plays a specific role in the story.

