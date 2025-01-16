Is Paatal Lok Based on a True Story? Is Hathi Ram Based on a Real Inspector?

Created by Sudip Sharma, Amazon Prime’s ‘Paatal Lok‘ tells the story of a down-on-his-luck policeman, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, and his partner Imran Ansari, as they embark on an investigation into the failed assassination attempt of a high-profile journalist, Sanjeev Mishra. The Indian crime thriller series delves into the underworld’s workings as Hathi Ram gets engulfed deeper into a web of mystery, lies, secrets, and conspiracies. As the narrative progresses, the inner and outer lives of the central characters collide as a morally grey landscape emerges, which throws doubts over the agendas employed by figures of authority. It explores a number of contemporary social issues raging in India, specifically relating to corruption, class division, caste, religion, and sexual violence against women.

Paatal Lok is Loosely Inspired By a Crime Mystery Novel

Paatal Lok is a fictional story based on a concept revolving around the three mythological realms of heaven, earth, and the netherworld. It has been co-written by Gunjit Chopra, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamal Sen alongside creator Sudip Sharma, who wanted to craft an investigative thriller that used myth to metaphorize the underlying context and tension bleeding throughout the narrative. However, its central premise is vaguely rooted in Tarun Tejpal’s 2010 novel ‘The Story of My Assassins.’ The book chronicles the life of a journalist who has to reflect on the social and cultural aspects of India following an assassination attempt on his life. The show’s main plotline follows much of the same trajectory, albeit from the point of view of a policeman.

Another key similarity between the novel and the series is its exploration of character backstories. Both detail the tragic circumstances of the suspects caught in the assassination plot, laying bare their reasons for embracing a dark life. In doing so, the two stories manage to create conflict within the unfolding drama, both internal and external, as a microscope is focused on the lives of each character and their numerous flaws and inadequacies. The two narratives also revolve around the notion of a rigged system and a bleak world where morality and justice are far from people’s vocabulary. Instead, the tension is created through characters having to confront their own issues in the face of overwhelming odds and seedy criminal underbellies that have their tentacles in every aspect of society.

Paatal Lok Examines Socio-Economic Themes That Directly Lean Into Deeper Political Conspiracies

One of the intriguing aspects of ‘Paatal Lok’ is its adherence to myths and fables in an essentially neo-noir narrative where hope is a far-fetched concept. In some ways, it creates a unique dichotomy between the classic black-and-white nature of mythological tales mixed with the blurry moral relativism of modern thrillers. The choice is intentional as it helps illustrate the three societal classes that exist everywhere. The three are metaphorically represented through Paatal (netherworld), Dharti (earth), and Svarga (heaven). As Hathi Ram forges ahead with his investigation, he slips further down the realms, becoming entrenched in Paatal, where the corrupt, greedy, and ambitious thrive in their dangerous worlds.

Season 1, in particular, digs into the socio-economic themes, as well as highlighting the different types of discrimination suffered by individuals in society, which range from sexual violence against women to discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, and gender identity. In season 2, a spotlight is shone on a difficult situation brewing in Nagaland, where Hathi Ram faces problems with the language barrier as he investigates the death of a Naga politician in Delhi. As such, there is an evolution of the central themes. Additionally, there is also an emphasis on internal stories in the second season, with Hathi Ram facing challenges within himself. A change in scenery offers new obstacles for the protagonist while still operating within a grounded and well-defined set of parameters.

Hathi Ram is a Fictional Police Officer With No Ties to Reality

Hathi Ram is undoubtedly the central heartbeat of ‘Paatal Lok.’ He is a fictional character conceived by Sudip Sharma and his fellow co-writers, providing the eyes and ears for the audience as they witness his mad bid to solve a case that only lands him in deeper waters. He is a righteous and often idealistic police officer who forges ahead with investigations regardless of the cost it might ensue on him. However, he also showcases a high degree of self-restraint and tact when it comes to keeping others around him safe from his own exploits. The character is desperate to prove himself to his family, loved ones, and higher-ups in the first season, which is born out of a deep frustration within himself. Yet, regardless of his less-than-ideal situation, he remains a huge believer in hope and has a noble heart.

While talking about his growth as a character, Sharma stated, “All through the first season, we thought that Hathiram desperately wanted to prove to the world—to his own son, his superiors, his colleagues—that he was capable. What he was really trying to do was prove to himself.” Hathi Ram also helps Ansari with his own problems, lending his ear and wisdom whenever his younger colleague needs it. However, his fortitude and adherence to the law are particularly striking as he remains untouched by the darkness unfolding around him and tries his best to help people like always. His narrative prominence is undeniable throughout ‘Paatal Lok,’ primarily as he provides a relatable and well-rounded perspective into the overarching drama. Still, he is a fictional police officer with no ties to reality.

