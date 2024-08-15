Hunter Schafer and Noomi Rapace’s ‘Palette’ Plot Details, Revealed

Hunter Schafer and Noomi Rapace’s ‘Palette’ promises to take us beyond the visible spectrum! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Zach Strauss’ psychological horror feature revolves around a girl who can hear colors and joins a secretive cult-like company that seeks to shape human behavior by manipulating hues. As a young girl, Dolly (Schafer) was bullied and tormented relentlessly by her peers. Pushed beyond the edge one day, she drove a rake through a bully’s eye, killing him in a rage.

Schafer’s Dolly grew up believing that the incident was caused by her extraordinary hearing ability. She started wearing muffling earplugs to prevent such an outburst from happening again. Almost living as a deaf person with a criminal record pulling her down, Dolly barely gets by working at a printing factory. One day, things change when her ear plug falls in the subway, and she notices an ad that disappears when she puts the plug back in. Following the address given in the ad, she enters the office of Palette, a secret company geared towards understanding the effects of color on human behavior and putting them to use to save lives.

The plot escalates when Dolly meets Latrice (Rapace), who immediately recognizes her talents and puts her to the test. Dolly passes the examination with flying colors and starts working at the firm. She catches the attention of a fellow employee, Sidney (Frankie Shaw), who sees the new worker as a threat to her ambitions. Their escalating rivalry briefly scares Dolly, building up to a situation similar to her childhood outburst. However, she looks past her anger and focuses on their mission, quickly becoming the company’s most valuable asset in discovering life-changing colors.

Schafer stepped into the spotlight with her performance as Jules Vaughn in HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’ Thereafter, she portrayed Tigris in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ Gretchen in Neon’s ‘Cuckoo,’ and Anna in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Kinds of Kindness.’ She has several projects in the pipeline, including Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099,’ a series that takes place fifty years after the events of ‘Blade Runner 2049.’

Rapace is a seasoned actress known for playing Lisbeth Salander in ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ and its sequel, Madam Simza Heron in ‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,’ and Elizabeth Shaw in ‘Prometheus.’ Her latest credits include Jo Ericsson in Apple TV+’s ‘Constellation,’ Elizabeth in ‘Django,’ and Agent Vos in ‘Assassin Club.’ She will also portray Mother Teresa in the upcoming biopic ‘Mother.’

Strauss and Shaw will be reuniting on the set of ‘Palette’ after working on the comedy show, ‘SMILF,’ in which the actress played Bridgette Bird. Strauss wrote for and briefly directed the series. ‘Palette’ is the filmmaker’s feature directorial debut, and the project marks Shaw’s return to the silver screen after years, with her last appearance being Paula Cole in Max’s ‘No Sudden Move.’

The movie’s filming will start in the United Kingdom on an undisclosed date. The region previously hosted the shooting of recent releases such as Netflix’s ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ and Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’

