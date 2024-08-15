Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s ‘RIP’ Plot Details, Revealed

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s latest collaboration will follow the hunt for a potential cartel stash! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Joe Carnahan’s Netflix crime film ‘RIP’ revolves around Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Team. When the murder of a captain has gone unsolved for six weeks because of bureaucratic hang-ups, the officers of the unit become restless as they wait for justice to be served. The team follows a tip on a potential cartel stash to blow off steam and possibly walk away with something for themselves. What they find is more than they bargained for.

The filming of the movie will start in Los Angeles, California, and Miami, Florida, in October. Carnahan also penned the screenplay. Damon and Affleck are producing the film for their newly launched banner, Artists Equity.

As childhood friends who began their collaboration by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with ‘Good Will Hunting,’ Damon and Affleck have starred alongside one another in several projects over the years, including the ensemble comedy ‘Dogma’ and the biographical drama ‘Air.’ Damon took on the role of Sonny Vaccaro, while Affleck portrayed Phil Knight in the sports film.

Their production company, Artists Equity, has also produced Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson’s ‘Small Things Like These’ and Jennifer Lopez’s music documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told.’ “One of the most profound things that anybody’s ever said to me came from Ben when we started writing ‘Good Will Hunting’ together,” said Damon while promoting ‘Air.’ “He said, ‘Judge me for how good my good ideas are, not how bad my bad ideas are.’ That, to me, is the most important thing when you embark on a collaborative process with somebody,” the actor added.

Affleck most recently co-starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in Prime Video’s ‘This Is Me… Now.’ He reprised the iconic role of Batman in ‘The Flash’ and played Danny Rourke in the conspiracy thriller ‘Hypnotic.’ He is also set to lead the long-awaited sequel to his hit action thriller ‘The Accountant.’ Damon’s latest performance is opposite Casey Affleck — Affleck’s younger brother — in Apple TV+’s crime comedy ‘The Instigators.’ His masterful work can be seen in the Academy Award-winning ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Stillwater,’ and ‘The Last Duel.’ He also headlines the upcoming film ‘Animals,’ which has Affleck in the director’s chair.

Damon previously shot the buddy comedy ‘Stuck on You’ in Miami. Meanwhile, Affleck filmed ‘Air,’ ‘Argo,’ and ‘Hypnotic’ in Los Angeles.

