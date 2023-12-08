Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March

The filming of Ben Affleck-starrer ‘The Accountant 2’ is set to start in Los Angeles in March. Gavin O’Connor and Bill Dubuque, who directed and wrote the 2016 original movie respectively, have teamed up again for the sequel.

While the film’s plot details remain undisclosed, O’Connor earlier hinted at an intriguing focus on Braxton Wolff (Jon Bernthal), the long-lost brother of Affleck’s Christian Wolff and a central character in the first movie. The sequel is expected to delve deeper into their relationship, offering audiences a more detailed exploration of the Wolff brothers’ dynamic. Similarly, the identity of the antagonist remains a mystery, and we are yet to know how the events at the end of the 2016 film will influence the sequel. However, it is anticipated that additional conspiracies involving Living Robotics and Harbor Neuroscience will likely play a significant role in the upcoming project.

Although the cast of the action thriller is yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that Affleck and Bernthal will reprise their respective roles from the original movie. Considering Lamar Blackburn’s death in the previous installment, John Lithgow is not expected to feature in the sequel. The potential returnees from the original cast members include Anna Kendrick (Dana Cummings), J.K. Simmons (Ray King), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Marybeth Medina), Alison Wright (Justine), and Jeffrey Tambor (Francis Silverberg). As per sources, an extremely efficient female assassin character, haunted by her past, is expected to be an integral part of the movie’s narrative as well.

Furthermore, O’Connor officially confirmed a third installment in the film series, making it clear that Christian Wolff’s journey will continue beyond ‘The Accountant 2.’ “I’ve always wanted to do three because what, the second one’s going to be more with – we’re going to integrate his brother into the story. So there’ll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be [about] the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going [to] be a buddy picture,” the filmmaker said, joining CinemaBlend‘s ReelBlend podcast.

The exact release date of the sequel is yet to be unveiled but a 2025 one appears promising. In contrast to the first installment, which was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, the sequel will make use of the vibrant backdrops of Los Angeles. The city is a significant shooting location of several acclaimed productions released this year, including ‘Oppenheimer‘ and ‘The Killer.’

Read More: The Accountant Review