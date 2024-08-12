Channing Tatum’s ‘Roofman’ Begins Filming in Charlotte in October

Channing Tatum‘s new true crime film will be brought to life in North Carolina! The filming of Derek Cianfrance’s biographical drama about serial robber Jeffrey Manchester, ‘Roofman,’ will start in Charlotte in October. Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn wrote the screenplay. Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, Hunting Lane Films’ Jamie Patricof, and 51 Entertainment’s Howell Taylor are producing the film.

The movie follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum) as he begins walking down the misguided path of crime, taking us through his time in jail and on the run and the development of unexpectedly formed heartwarming relationships along the way. Jeffrey is a caring father and a good man at heart. When financial burdens weigh heavy, he puts his military training and wits to use and begins robbing McDonald’s restaurants while remaining as nonviolent as possible.

As the narrative progresses, Jeffrey is caught and sent to prison, but it isn’t long before he orchestrates his escape and hides at a Toys “R” Us store. He avoids detection in the store, surviving on what little resources he can scavenge. As the heat begins to die down, he emerges from hiding and donates a bag of stolen toys to the local church. His actions pave the way for the formation of a number of unforeseen relationships. Jeffrey is compelled to do better, especially for an attractive divorcée and her two daughters. Under his new identity, he is able to experience community and love like never before, yet the law may not be done with him.

Tatum recently starred as Gambit in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ in which he gracefully performed many of his own stunts and delivered a hilarious Cajun accent. He led ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ as Cole Davis alongside Scarlett Johansson, reprised the role of Mike Lane for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ and portrayed a train passenger in Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train.’ He will be seen as the tech billionaire Slater King in the upcoming psychological thriller ‘Blink Twice,’ which is scheduled to be released on August 23. The actor will also star in Beth de Araújo’s ‘Josephine,’ which follows a young girl’s desperate descent into paranoia after witnessing a brutal attack in Golden Gate Park.

Honing his craft since the age of 13, Cianfrance is an Academy Award-nominated writer and director who is known for helming the cult classic ‘Blue Valentine.’ He has since helmed HBO’s ‘I Know This Much Is True,’ ‘The Light Between Oceans,’ and ‘The Place Beyond the Pines.’ Kirt Gunn served as an executive producer on ‘Sound of Metal.’

Charlotte is a thriving metropolis brimming with Southern elegance and modern charm, offering versatile filming locations for projects venturing to its scenic natural spaces and appealing neighborhoods. The city previously hosted the shooting of crime films and dramas such as ‘Banshee,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘American Animals,’ and ‘The Trial.’

