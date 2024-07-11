10 Movies Like Fly Me to the Moon You Must See

A stylish romantic comedy that recalls the high stakes of the country’s Space Race with the Russians, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ takes Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum into the 1960s. Specifically set during NASA’s bold Apollo 11 drive, the nostalgic story sees marketing expert Kelly Jones (Johansson), who is brought in to fix NASA’s public image, only to wreak havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) life. Director Greg Berlanti recreates the historic mission while focusing on two very different points of view in a light-hearted manner.

To showcase the level of difficulties in putting a man on the moon as well as the White House’s many intrusions with the program, the movie co-stars Woody Harrelson as Moe Berkus, a government agent who is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup. The film also honors the 400,000 NASA workers who helped make going to the moon and winning the space race a reality. For viewers who enjoyed ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ here are 10 similar romance movies you can watch.

10. Space Cadet (2024)

‘Space Cadet’ features Emma Roberts as Rex Simpson, a lively and free-spirited bartender in Florida who dreams of going to space. Directed by Liz W. Garcia, the Prime Video comedy gives Rex a surprising chance to fulfill her dream when, thanks to a forged resume, she is selected for NASA’s astronaut training program. Despite her lack of qualifications, Rex’s kindness and determination set her apart, taking her on a coming-of-age adventure.

Opting for a ‘Legally Blonde‘ kind of narrative, ‘Space Cadet’ presents a multidimensional look at NASA, similar to ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ shifting between a success story and a tale of hilarious outcomes. Gabrielle Union and Tom Hopper play NASA directors Pam Proctor and Logan O’Leary, and their interactions with Rex occasionally create tension and comical relief, much like the experiences of Kelly, another outsider. Roberts’ on-screen persona goes a few steps further in delivering charm by trying and failing to operate the training machinery.

9. Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines (1965)

Director Ken Annakin’s comedy is a satirical take on the human desire to fly. Set in the early days of aviation in 1910, it follows a daring air race from London to Paris, organized by the British newspaper magnate Lord Rawnsley as a grand publicity stunt. The eccentric group of international aviators and their quirky flying machines provide plenty of laughs and excitement. The two pilots, Orvil Newton and Richard Mays, lead the competition, only to get distracted by Rawnsley’s beautiful daughter, Patricia.

In addition to the central race, the love triangle and Patricia’s own desires to become a pilot drive the plot forward. Although set 50 years earlier than ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ it shares the latter’s nostalgic charm and highlights the adventurous spirit of the 1960s. Publicity stunts play a significant role in both stories, steering the high-stakes races that are central to their plots.

8. Asteroid City (2023)

Another whimsical achievement in Wes Anderson’s filmography, ‘Asteroid City’ takes place in a fictional desert town during the 1950s. It revolves around a Junior Stargazer convention disrupted by otherworldly threats. The film’s large ensemble cast, including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and Tilda Swinton, once again brings Anderson’s signature aesthetics to life. With its central astronomical premise occurring in a similar time period as ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ ‘Asteroid City‘ also goes for a heartwarming tale, albeit about life in a small town. One of the striking similarities between the two films is Johansson’s costumes, which reflect the distinctive fashion of the era, as her characters go through some difficult external conflicts.

7. Morning Glory (2010)

Directed by Roger Michell, this workplace rom-com follows Becky Fuller (Rachel McAdams), an ambitious young television producer tasked with revitalizing a struggling morning news show. The film explores Becky’s challenges as she attempts to balance her professional aspirations with the eccentricities of her on-air talent, including the grumpy news anchor Mike Pomeroy (Harrison Ford). As Becky orchestrates a high-profile event to boost the show’s ratings, her romantic life also begins to change.

Similar to ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ ‘Morning Glory’ satirizes the role of reputation in national media and the absurd stunts used to secure it. Both films offer a light-hearted take on professional challenges amidst high-pressure situations, including the staging required to overcome and avoid these challenges. The comical portrayal of workplace dynamics and media in ‘Morning Glory’ provides a humorous parallel to the space race and romantic elements depicted in ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’

6. First Man (2018)

‘First Man’ is not a romance by any stretch of the imagination but a biographical portrayal of the lives of astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) and his wife Janet (Claire Foy). Directed by Damien Chazelle, the drama tells the story personally, providing plenty of insight into their relationship and the emotional toll of the Apollo 11 mission. Both ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ and ‘First Man’ focus on the Apollo 11 mission, highlighting different perspectives.

While ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ opts for fictional popcorn entertainment, ‘First Man’ offers a nuanced and intimate depiction of real-life figures in an arthouse manner. Although on different levels of intensity, the personal struggles, dedication, and human aspects of the space race are nevertheless explored in both films, making ‘First Man’ a complementary watch for those interested in the historical dimensions of the Apollo 11 mission.

5. Moon Pilot (1962)

‘Moon Pilot’ is a comedic and romantic take on the early days of space exploration, produced in the early 1960s when the Apollo space program was on the rise. Directed by James Neilson and based on Robert Buckner’s sci-fi novel ‘Starfire,’ the Technicolor film follows Air Force Captain Richmond Talbot (Tom Tryon), who is unexpectedly chosen to be the first astronaut to orbit the moon. As he prepares for the mission, he meets a mysterious Frenchwoman named Lyrae, who claims to be an alien. In the meantime, the government officials control Richmond’s activities to misguide the enemies.

The film’s light-hearted approach and focus on the space race make it an interesting counterpart to ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’ Both movies are set against the backdrop of the country’s efforts to conquer space, with ‘Moon Pilot’ providing an authentic uncertainty regarding the mission. Its combination of romance, comedy, and space exploration offers a charming perspective similar to the nostalgic feel of ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’

4. Way…Way Out (1966)

‘Way…Way Out’ is another fictional tale about the space race, extending into the aftermath of the moon landing and the subsequent continuation of the heated rivalry. Directed by Gordon Douglas and starring Jerry Lewis and Connie Stevens, the sci-fi romance explores the humorous and romantic adventures of two astronauts in a fraudulent marriage sent to a lunar base. The film’s comedic take on the contemporary competition between the U.S. and the Soviet Union and the ensuing misadventures provide a similarly light-hearted take as in the Scarlett Johansson-Channing Tatum film.

Both ‘Way…Way Out’ and ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ use the space race as a backdrop for their stories, but ‘Way…Way Out’ focuses more on the absurdity of the situations that arise rather than patriotism. The movies highlight the serious role marketing plays by having their fictionalized depictions of NASA succumbing to unreasonable compromises to avoid potential embarrassment. Additionally, they also present convincing take on relationships in the workplace and the lies they tell to raise their chances of succeeding.

3. Down with Love (2003)

‘Down with Love’ is a vibrant homage to the romantic comedies of the late 1950s and early 1960s, capturing that period’s costumes, sets, and overall charm. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film stars Renée Zellweger as Barbara Novak, an author who writes a bestseller advocating women’s independence from men. Ewan McGregor stars alongside her as Catcher Block, a journalist determined to discredit her. The screenplay is stuffed with witty banter and clever split screens as Barbara and Catcher engage in a clever game of wits and deception.

The film’s aesthetic and comedic elements resonate with the nostalgic flair of ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’ Both movies adapt the classic romantic comedy style of the mid-20th century and thrive on rivalries. While ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ focuses on the international space race, ‘Down with Love’ is rooted in the battle of the sexes, providing a highly entertaining journey of personal and professional triumphs. The playful conflict and the chemistry between Barbara and Catcher make ‘Down with Love’ a delightful watch for the shippers of Kelly and Cole.

2. Purple Hearts (2022)

An adaptation of Tess Wakefield’s novel of the same name, Netflix’s ‘Purple Hearts’ follows Cassie Salazar (Sofia Carson), an aspiring musician, who enters a marriage of convenience with Marine Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine). This deal secures special military health benefits for the fraudulent spouses before Luke leaves for the Iraq War. As the couple sees the highs and lows of their forced union, genuine affection begins to develop.

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, the drama captures the struggles and growth of two individuals brought together by circumstance. The film’s setting during a significant period in the nation’s history parallels the subtle patriotic tone of ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’ Like the latter, ‘Purple Hearts’ features an unexpected romance blossoming amidst high-stakes environments. The development of love evolving in a pressured setting further mirrors the relationship graph of Kelly and Cole.

1. The American President (1995)

A rare romantic entry in the filmography of Aaron Sorkin, ‘The American President’ serves as a reunion of the renowned screenwriter with director Rob Reiner after ‘A Few Good Men.’ Set against the backdrop of political life in the White House, it stars Michael Douglas as President Andrew Shepherd, who falls for environmental lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Annette Bening). Sorkin’s handling of political intrigue — as seen in his celebrated creation ‘The West Wing’ — and the charming reunion between its leads resulted in a light-hearted look at love in high-stakes situations.

The film subtly balances political maneuvering with personal relationships, echoing the interplay of public image management and personal dynamics seen in ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’ Much like Kelly and Cole’s romance amidst the Apollo 11 mission, the movie’s focus on the intersection of personal and professional lives creates a compelling parallel for fans. Moreover, both films follow similar premises of welcoming an external figure to purify the reputation of the nation’s most crucial offices.

