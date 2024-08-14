PaniBottle: Where is The Influencer 2nd Runner Up Now?

While typical reality TV series often test physical, mental, or romantic abilities, Netflix’s ‘The Influencer‘ adds a unique twist by focusing on social media content creators. The show brought together renowned creators across South Korea, challenging them with tasks assessing their skills. PaniBottle, the legendary travel YouTuber, made a memorable appearance and quickly grasped the dynamics of the game. Excelling in each round, he made it to the finale and concluded his time on the show with a spectacular performance.

PaniBottle Performed Well at Each Stage of the Competition

Park Jae Han, AKA PaniBottle, was among the first contestants to join the inaugural season. His presence immediately impressed the others, who recognized the show’s significant scale due to his participation. Quickly adapting to the first round’s strategy, PaniBottle initially planned to target specific influencers by sending them dislikes to ensure their elimination. However, he adjusted his strategy once he realized that both likes and dislikes would be counted. This change allowed him to continue in the competition and advance further.

The second round of the game was a breeze for PaniBottle. As a long-form streamer, he effortlessly captivated his viewers’ attention and finished the challenge in third place overall. During the photography round, he teamed up with Bbogumi, a TikTok creator, and the two enjoyed a creative and playful session, winning one of the rounds with their submission. Despite making it to the finale after the hashtag challenge, PaniBottle found the competition tougher. He kept his audience engaged with conversations, food, and soju, but ultimately, he graciously accepted his position as second runner-up.

PaniBottle is Running Two Successful YouTube Channels Today

Since the conclusion of the season, PaniBottle has returned to his role as a travel YouTuber, now managing two distinct channels. His primary channel, which has garnered around 2.31 million followers, offers diverse content, including collaborations, live streaming, and vlogs. This channel captures his thrilling adventures, from uncovering hidden gems in the Norwegian mountains to chasing tornadoes in Colorado and exploring the Arctic Sea. With about 270k followers, his second channel takes a more casual approach, focusing on streaming and podcast-style videos. Here, PaniBottle shares more relaxed content, engaging in informal discussions and behind-the-scenes moments.

Given his popularity in South Korea, PaniBottle has released his merchandise selling like hotcakes. His ardent fans love his content and enjoy seeing him approach different activities in his unique style. A significant factor in his success is his education at the Seoul National University of Science and Technology, where he studied Visual Design and Ceramic Art. College allowed him to open up about his perceptions and find his path. Since he began creating content in 2015, he has scaled impressive heights of success.

PaniBottle Plans to Become an Entertainment Producer

PaniBottle has expanded his career to include roles as a writer and director. Since 2023, he has been developing a web drama based on the life of fellow YouTuber KWAKTUBE under the representation of Sandbox. His directorial debut came in 2021 with the TV mini-series’ Damn Good Company.’ Additionally, PaniBottle has appeared as a regular cast member on the ‘World Dice Tour’ for Seasons 1 and 2. His ambitions extend beyond these roles; he has shared his desire to become a producer, with plans to create various videos and films that explore topics close to his heart. This evolution in his career reflects his commitment to storytelling and his drive to engage with his audience in new and meaningful ways.

As an avid traveler, PaniBottle has had numerous impactful experiences shaping his life. A thrill-seeker with a particular fascination for bikes and cars, he became an ambassador for the Indian motorbike brand Royal Enfield in July 2024, proudly showcasing the motorcycle in his travels. Beyond his interests, PaniBottle is deeply socially responsible. In April 2024, he participated in a food donation drive for abandoned dogs. In February 2024, he donated 10 million won to Hope Pebble, an organization supporting underserved children with education and cultural experiences. His dedication to giving back to the community and using his platform for meaningful causes has inspired many, highlighting the impact of combining popularity with genuine philanthropy.

Read More: Risabae: Where is The Influencer 1st Runner Up Now?