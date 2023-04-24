Pappy Millar: How Did Elohim City’s Founder Die?

With Showtime’s ‘Waco: The Aftermath‘ living up to its title in every way conceivable, we get a true insight into the horrific events to have transpired following the catastrophic 1993 Waco siege. In other words, this Drew Dowdle and John Dowdle-directed sequel to Paramount’s ‘Waco’ (2018) explores everything from the 1994 Branch Davidians’ trial to the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing. Amongst those to thus carefully feature in this narrative is none other than Elohim City leader Pappy Millar — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the details for you.

Who Was Pappy Millar?

Although Pappy was born Robert Grant Millar in the wonderous province of Ontario, Canada, on August 16, 1925, it was only once he emigrated to the US in the 1950s that he realized his calling. It’s why the uncompromising, religious fanatic did not waste a single crucial moment before establishing a church right in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to spread his traditional yet tapered beliefs. The truth is he did then leave for Maryland in the mid-1960s to run an evangelical camp near Ellicott City, just to return down west as a Right Reverend alongside a few followers of his own in 1973.

As per reports, most of Pappy’s initial loyalists were either related to him by birth or marriage, but they all believed in him to such an extent they helped him build Elohim City from the ground up. This alleged enclave for neo-Nazi white supremacists is actually set on 400 acres (1.61 sq. km.) of Adair County land, yet its members have never believed themselves to be haters or criminals. In fact, these by-the-book far-right extremists merely deem themselves “purists” brought together solely by their leader/former Mennonite member under the hand of God — Elohim is Hebrew for God.

According to Pappy’s old accounts, his city proudly operates a small sawmill as well as a trucking business on its private property for some steady income to provide for all its members without worries. That’s primarily because they do not want them ever to lapse into force and corruption despite the fact they maintain they would open fire on anyone who enters without permission or with ill intent. As for the way this village is run, apart from there being a pastor, there is also a Board of Directors encouraging the theology of Christian identity while also advocating for more personal rights.

Though if we’re being honest, Elohim City has only ever garnered national coverage whenever The Order or the Oklahoma City Bombing is brought up owing to its alleged ties to their members. Yet it appears as if the federal authorities looked into the matter and cleared the village as well as its “elders” — none of them were found to be a part of any criminal white supremacist matters. That’s despite the fact bomber Timothy McVeigh is believed to have visited the city a lot prior to the fateful April 19, 1995, day to communicate with its now-former head of security, Andy the German.

How Did Pappy Millar Die?

From what we can tell, Robert “Pappy” Grant Millar passed away on May 28, 2001, while continuing to serve as Elohim City’s Leader/Right Reverent in Adair County, Oklahoma — he was 75 at the time. He was subsequently buried near white supremacist convicted killer Richard Wayne Snell — for whom he once served as a spiritual advisor — in an open clearing in the dense woods on the property. We should mention the latter was actually executed by lethal injection for the two homicides he committed between 1993 and 1994 on the very day of the Oklahoma City Bombings; on April 19, 1995.

It’s also imperative to note that since Robert was a father of eight and all his sons resided in Elohim City, his second-oldest son John Millar took over his position at the enclave following his demise.

