Paradise Episode 6 Recap: You Asked for Miracles

In its sixth episode, Hulu’s ‘Paradise’ ups the action as Xavier Collins finally reaches his limits of the lies and deception by the people in charge of the place. Since the murder of Cal Bradford, he had his suspicions about Samantha Redmond, aka Sinatra. However, it is Billy Pace’s death that gets to him, and he decides that enough is enough. It is time for Sinatra to be exposed and he makes his intentions known by writing a message on the sky that catches the attention of all residents of Paradise. However, he forgets that his enemy isn’t simply going to give up and let him rip everything to shreds. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Samantha Tries to Keep Paradise From Falling Apart

The message that Xavier Collins puts up in the sky is to tell people that they are being lied to. However, this isn’t the only message he has for them. The next morning, a new message flashes in the sky, and it becomes clear that Xavier has a series of messages lined up that will be revealed in due course. What worries Samantha is the content of these messages. So far, she doesn’t know what exactly Xavier knows, but if he is talking about exposing her, then he must have something that could ruin not just her reputation but the entire structure of Paradise. She cannot have that, but there is no way she can stop the messages from being broadcast. She tries to have Gabrielle talk to him, but it is to no avail.

The only other way to stop it is to reboot the entire system but that would mean breaking the facade of a normal world, leading people to relive the experience of the day he came to Paradise. The psychological impact of that event could break people. So, on Gabrielle’s advice, Samantha decides to find another way. However, as time passes and no new solution comes to light, she becomes more and more desperate. She has everyone looking for Xavier, as well as his accomplices. Because all of them have cut out their bands, which kept track of their whereabouts, there is no way to know where they are. However, this detail does allow Samantha to identify who is in cahoots with Xavier.

What really stirs things up is the revelation that Nicole Robinson, who is now closely working with Xavier, was last located at the place where all the weapons were hidden. No one was supposed to know about this stash, but they had no idea that Cal told her where it was and how to access it before he died. With all the weapons gone, the billionaires feel like they are not in control anymore, and all the questions and worries are thrown on Samantha, who feels the ground closing in on her. Her only wild card in this situation is Jane, whose true loyalties are still hidden from Xavier, who believes she loves Billy and would do anything to get justice for him.

The Secrets Start to Unravel in Paradise

When the third message on the sky plays a Frank Sinatra song with the countdown that promises to reveal the truth about Samantha, she panics. At the same time, Xavier and Nicole fire flares, which create enough chaos to push Samantha through the edge, forcing her to reboot the system. She thinks that this is the only way to stop Xavier and his message from coming out. However, she doesn’t realize that he is deeply familiar with the protocols of the place, which means that he knew she would go for the reboot, which would activate the protocol to have all the billionaires, including her, herded to a safe place. Meanwhile, Presley is trying to figure out how to open Cal’s tablet. She reaches out to Jeremy and tells him that she used to go to Cal’s house to play video games with Billy.

The night of Cal’s murder, she was there and found his tablet just lying in the bushes. She took it because she hoped it would help her find answers about her mom and maybe bring her some closure, but she couldn’t open the device because she didn’t have access. Jeremy knows that if anyone can have access to such a device, it is his grandfather, so he takes Presley to Kane. While the old man hesitates a bit, he opens the tablet, and a whole new world opens for Presley and Jeremy, and they realize how much they have been lied to. As the billionaires are taken away to safety following the reboot, the teenagers arrive there and gather the crowd around them to tell him all the dirty and shocking secrets that have been kept from them and how terribly they have been manipulated so far.

Samantha Throws Another Curveball at Xavier

When the system goes into reboot, the Shelter protocol is put into action, which means all the important people in Paradise are to be taken to a safe house and kept there until the danger passes. Gabrielle realizes that this is what Xavier wants, so she has Samantha’s car rerouted, which forces Xavier to come after them. When he arrives at the house, he finds Gabrielle sitting by the door. She tells him to talk it out with Samantha, whom she still has an emotional connection with. Around the same time, the reboot is finished and the system comes back online.

Xavier finds Samantha in the house without any security detail. While he tries to arrest her, she puts a deal on the table. She knows that he loves his wife very much and would do anything for her. So, she offers to get her for him. She tells him that his wife is still out there on the surface. She is alive and well, and Samantha can help Xavier get her from the surface to Paradise, where their family can finally be reunited. In return, Xavier has to stop the madness and allow things to go back to normal.

This revelation catches Xavier off guard, especially because he had no idea about the true fate of the expedition which was labeled a failure. He didn’t know that that was a lie, and Billy was a part of it. However, the possibility of being able to reunite with his wife could make him reconsider everything. But that’s not the only thing that has the potential to turn the scales in Samantha’s favor. All this while, she had Jane looking for him because she thought that he would reach out to Billy’s grieving girlfriend. But then, he goes offline, and Jane has no way to connect with him. So, she finds an alternate route.

From Billy, Jane knew that Xavier’s daughter, Presley, had a thing for Cal’s son, Jeremy. So, she tracks down Jeremy, hoping that it might lead her to Presley. She turns out to be right, and at the end of the episode, she takes Presley with her. The girl still sees Jane as Uncle Billy’s girlfriend and is sympathetic towards her. If only she knew that this woman was the one who murdered him. The truth will soon come to light but with Presley in Jane’s captivity, Samantha has another leverage on him, and she knows that he will not compromise with his daughter’s safety.

