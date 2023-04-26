Parking Wars: Where Are They Now?

A&E’s ‘Parking Wars’ is a reality show that focuses on various parking enforcement officers and their everyday actions. This often-overlooked part of law enforcement plays a crucial role in society in a way that can easily be seen through the show. The series first aired in 2008 and ran for seven seasons until 2012, leaving viewers with some never-to-be-forgotten moments. With over a decade since the last episode aired, people are curious about what the various cast members are up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Where is Steve Garfield Now?

Steven “Steve” Garfield was one of the most noticeable cast members of the show who worked as a booter alongside Sherry Royal. The duo quickly enchanted the viewers with their fascinating dynamic and how their health with people. Steve retired from Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) in 2015 and, presently, seems to be enjoying his life with his loved ones. The booter continues to be an involved part of the ‘Parking Wars’ fan community and is always happy to interact with his fans.

Where is Sherry Royal Now?

Since her time on the show, Sherry Royal has also left PPA behind. The mother of eight retired in February 2016, shortly after her partner left. At present, she works as a Bus Driver for Driver Bus Lines, having held the position since March 2018. More than anything, Sherry is a devoted mother who seems to be enjoying the time she now spends with her family.

Where is Anthony Kuczynski Now?

Anthony Kuczynski appeared in the A&E show as a Lot Head Supervisor. However, over the years, he seems to have continued to climb the ranks and is, at present, the Director of Enforcement for the PPA. Still based in the Greater Philadelphia Area in Pennsylvania, his presence in the show was truly memorable. We wish him the very best for his future and hope that he continues to progress in his life.

Where is Shawn Moreland Now?

As of writing, Shawn Moreland continues to work for the Philadelphia Parking Authority. The Simon Gratz High School graduate is, as many might expect, still based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Notably, the reality TV star prefers to keep the details of his personal life private.

Where is Jennifer Sawyer Now?

Next, we have Jennifer Sawyer, a former Impoundment office employee and Booter for the PPA who left her job behind in February 2017. The reality TV cast member started working with the organization on May 27, 2002. Presently, she works for CTDI Engineering Repair and Logistics and is based in the city of Philadelphia. When not working hard, Jennifer likes to play board games and is quite a book collector. She also has a soft spot for animals and is never averse to enjoying a good movie or some delicious food.

Where is Fatima Pratt Now?

Like many of her fellow co-stars, Fatima Pratt is still working with the Philadelphia Parking Authority. Her time with the PPA started on October 11, 1996, and she still holds the position of a Meter Technician. Though she does not seem to be much active on social media, the reality TV star is never shy about using the internet to promote causes close to her heart. This includes raising funds for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Alzheimer’s Association.

Where is DeAndre “Ponytail ” Hubbard Now?

Presently based in Detroit, Michigan, DeAndre “Ponytail ” Hubbard is doing well in his life. On the professional front, he is now a Supervisor for Detroit’s Parking Authority. He is also quite happily engaged to Latania Ruckes, having proposed to her on September 15, 2022. We wish the happy couple the very best in their lives and hope that their upcoming wedding is full of love and joy.

How Did Larry Berger Die?

We are saddened to share the news of the demise of Lawrence “Larry” Berger. Seen on-screen in his capacity as a Lot Officer, the PPA employee passed away on January 26, 2018, while surrounded by his loved ones. His death was much grieved by his wife, Marie Berger, as well as his children, Amy Barca and Ashley Rawls. He is also survived by his granddaughter Stella Barca. In life, he threw his support behind Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies, showcasing just how much love he held for various forms of sports.

How Did Nick Rod Die?

Nicholas “Nick” Rod passed away on March 6, 2011. At the time, he was engaged to Jessica Ford and was only 26 years old. Though his family and friends did not share the reasons behind the tragedy, they did reveal that his death was not related to his job as a parking enforcement officer. His family, including his mother Karen Rod, step-father Dennis Stasen, and brothers Tony Rod Jr and Joey Rod, were naturally heartbroken by Mick’s passing, and we offer our condolences for the same.

