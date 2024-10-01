Patrice Jetter and Garry Wickham: Where are They Today? Are They Still Together?

Patrice Jetter, a fierce, fun-loving, and artistic woman in her 50s, found the love of her life in her best friend of 35 years, Garry Wickham. However, when the couple decided to get married, they found themselves in for a rude awakening. As it turns out, since Jetter and Wickham both have disabilities, a legal marriage union for them would result in the loss of crucial Social Security benefits. Furthermore, the couple risks the same penalty if they decide to live together.

In ABC and Hulu’s rom-com-esque documentary, ‘Patrice: The Movie,’ director Ted Passon brings Jetter and Wickham’s story to life as they face an ableist system and strive to celebrate their commitment to each other. Consequently, after accompanying the couple on their ongoing journey to spread awareness and advocate for true marriage equality, fans must have grown intrigued by their story and the future it might bring.

Patrice Jetter and Garry Wickham are Happily Committed to One Another

The documentary follows Patrice Jetter and Garry Wickham’s fight for marriage equality as they face losing necessary benefits through a traditional, legal union because of a decades-old governmental program. As a result, the couple decided to express their love and devotion to each other through non-traditional means by exchanging promise rings and partaking in a commitment ceremony. Even so, while the ceremony cemented their lives together in front of their friends and family, the couple still had to face an unchanged reality in the aftermath, where they weren’t able to marry or live with each other. Unfortunately, the same continues to be the truth for Jetter and Wickham today.

Thus, Jetter and Wickham still live in the Montclair township in New Jersey, where they share a life—even though they own separate homes. Recently, Martin O’Malley, Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, shared a statement in which he recognized the concerns raised by the couple and their collaborators in ‘Patrice: The Movie.’ As per the statement, the Commissioner has expressed his agency’s willingness to address outdated laws and strengthen programs that work toward bettering the lives of people with disabilities. For her part, Jetter hopes for and encourages the younger generation of individuals with disabilities to work hard and put themselves in political power that would allow for more equitable laws.

Jetter is Basking in Success as a Newfound Filmmaker Today

Patrice Jetter has always reveled in her career as a Hamilton, New Jersey-based school crossing guard. Although she faced a period of professional uncertainty after her van broke down—preventing her from driving to and from her job—she was able to get back on track by fundraising through Help Hope Live, a non-profit organization. Furthermore, she works at a local business, Woodwork Camp. While the same continues to be fulfilling positions for Jetter, ‘Patrice: The Movie’ has also opened up previously unseen avenues into filmmaking for her. Before the film, Jetter also starred in ‘Worn Stories,’ a Netflix series sharing inspiring stories like hers. Still, with ‘Patrice: The Movie,’ Jetter got to expansively tell her story upfront and center in an exhilarating way.

Consequently, since the film’s release, Jetter and her loving, supportive partner, Garry Wickham, have found themselves newly acquainted with the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Therefore, September 2024 has proven to be an exciting time for the couple. In early September, the duo walked the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet, where they sported dapper looks for the world premiere of ‘Patrice: The Movie.’ During the event, the pair were photographed for People Magazine, making it onto their TIFF A-List Portrait Studio list. Shortly afterward, they also attended the Camden Film Festival in Rockland, Maine, for another screening at The Strand Theater.

Likewise, Jetter, Wickham, and the team behind ‘Patrice: The Movie’ also got to celebrate the film with the couple’s hometown community in Montclair. After attending the screening at The Claridge, the team also participated in a Q&A section after the screening. Thus, while Jetter and Wickham seem to prefer a private screen over their personal lives—as exhibited through the former’s private Instagram account—the couple continue sharing their professional feats with the world. For the same reason, Jetter maintains a Facebook profile where fans can stay updated on her and her partner’s latest achievements.

Jetter and Wickham are Special Olympics Athletes

Patrice Jetter and Garry Wickham’s involvement in the athletic world of the Special Olympics remains as wonderous and fascinating as their foray into the world of filmmaking. Special Olympics is a sports organization for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Jetter has been a participant—and champion within the organization—for the last 30 years. During this time, she won over a hundred gold medals at various events, including bowling, bocce ball, horseback riding, gymnastics, and more.

Wickham joined his partner in her athletic passion a while back and became her partner for the couple’s ice-skating event. Although his preferred sport remains swimming, where he can enjoy the buoyant waters to its full potential, he has taken nicely to ice skating, mirroring his partner’s love for the sport. Thus, the duo continues to participate in the Special Olympics as a team, while Jetter also furthers her solo career across various events. Moreover, she’s also a mentor for her Special Olympics teammates. Outside of these commitments, Jetter also enjoys the profession of an artist and often collaborates with local venues by donating her artwork for display. Ultimately, the couple continues to live their lives to the fullest, indulging in their passions and charting a new and interesting story daily.

