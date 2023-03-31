Patrick Macon My 600 lb Life Update: Where is He Now?

Created by Jonathan Nowzaradan, TLC’s ‘My 600-Lb Life‘ is a reality series that first aired in 2012. The weight loss journeys of various people across the US who are either 600 pounds or over when they first appear on-screen have always served as motivating stories to the viewers. Given just how much effort some of these cast members have put into their bodies, the public is always eager to be updated about their lives. The same holds for Patrick Macon, who appeared in the show’s eleventh season, episode eight, and immediately captured the audience’s attention. If you are wondering just what he is up to these days, we have your back!

Patrick Macon’s My 600 lb Life Journey

When 42-year-old Patrick entered the TLC show, he was determined to turn his life around and accomplish his goals in the future. When he appeared on the show, he weighed approximately 657 pounds. Because of his weight and excessively bulging abdomen, he entirely depended on others for every task around the house. Besides, Patrick was in pain due to his weight and needed help to live healthier without being dependent on anyone. In the episode, Patrick revealed the problems he faces due to his weight. He said, “When I wake up and see daylight, I’m surprised to still be alive because my weight is killing me. Every day I dread it. I’m in pain. My body’s giving up on me, and I hate it.”

Patrick detests how much of a burden he has become to his wife Amanda and daughter Haley and looks to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan for assistance. Patrick is forced to hear the hard truth from his doctor after making very little attempt to stick to the diet he received from Dr. Now and gaining even more weight over the course of six months. He was given a target weight loss of 130 pounds in three months by the doctor. To be eligible for weight reduction surgery, he needed to lose the required weight. Unfortunately, he only shed 40 pounds. Patrick had made progress, according to Dr. Now, but he still needed to lose more weight in order to have the surgery.

Patrick was given two more months by Dr. Now to drop 100 pounds, but he ended up putting on 25 pounds. Patrick was advised by Dr. Now to stop making the 11-hour drive from Houston, Texas, to his hometown of Columbus, Georgia, unless he started treating things more seriously. The doctor recommended him to a nearby clinic to keep an eye on his weight loss because of this. He reached 591 pounds after two more months, having shed 51 pounds. He and Amanda relocated to Houston after he underwent a gastric sleeve procedure and continued to lose weight. Patrick weighed 531 pounds at the end of the episode, having shed a total of 126 pounds.

Where is Patrick Macon Now?

The Columbus, Georgia, resident had been married to Amanda Macon since 2002. Currently, Patrick has been keeping his personal life away from social media. Patrick’s situation took a scary turn after his appearance on the show. In February 2023, his wife Amanda revealed that he had gallbladder cancer. She posted, “you are not alone, babe! You have an army behind you!” The official diagnosis is bile duct/gallbladder carcinoma.

The American Cancer Society claims that obesity raises the chance of developing this particular disease. This is due to the increased risk of gallstones, bile duct stones, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that comes with being overweight. We send our best wishes to Patrick Macon as he fights in his upcoming health battle, this one against cancer. And hopefully, it won’t stop his weight loss progress, and we hope he recovers soon.

