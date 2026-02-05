Pattiya and Dylan: Is the 90 Day Fiance Couple Still Together?

It was around 2013 when Pattiya Phillips and Dylan Yeandle first came across one another by pure chance, only for their connection to soon evolve into much more. They were both initially scared of how things were progressing between them, owing to their 20-year age gap, as well as the fact that while the former is a Texas native, the latter hailed from Tasmania, Australia. However, as time passed by, they knew their romance was undeniable, resulting in them starting a love story that turned their entire world upside down and even landed them a spot on TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 7.

Pattiya Phillips and Dylan Yeandle Got Engaged After 12 Years Together

From the moment Pattiya Phillips and Dylan Yeandle first came across our screens, they didn’t shy away from expressing precisely how much they mean to one another after 12 years together. They had to navigate a lot of challenges during their period, ranging from communication issues due to time differences, familial expectations, and outside noise regarding their age difference. After all, there has always been an age gap between them – the former was 58 at the time of filming, whereas the latter was 38, which made many question their authenticity.

In the end, though, after over a decade together, Pattiya and Dylan decided it was high time for them to move forward, so the former packed up her bags and decided to move to be closer to him. They did so after a failed stint in Thailand. Initially, their romance was simply sunshine and roses as their chemistry was undeniable, but then the real world started creeping in, and they found themselves facing a whole new set of challenges. Not only did the opinions of the latter’s mom start creating tension between the couple, but they also ended up having serious arguments regarding her debts and his trust/jealousy issues.

The fact that Pattiya found herself having trouble settling down to her comfort in a brand new country was also a cause of concern in her romance with Dylan, but they managed to talk things out. In fact, they got into such a good place that he even got down on one knee to propose with a romantic speech during a hike at Cataract Gorge Reserve. He said, in part, “When two souls are destined to be together, they’re bound by an invisible thread… This ring symbolizes that thread, but now that thread is no longer invisible. It’s in plain sight for everyone to see.” She obviously said yes, marking the start of a new chapter for them.

Pattiya Phillips and Dylan Yeandle Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

When TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 7 concluded, Pattiya and Dylan were happily engaged, but then rumors regarding their possible split started swirling around online. That’s because the former had said in a preview of the Tell-All special that she has some major “tea” to serve, making many assume it had to be regarding a change in her relationship status. As if that’s not enough, the fact that the couple had been on and off throughout most of their 12 years together also raised some concerns and questions regarding their longevity. However, we are happy to report that they are still happily, romantically involved.

Pattiya and Dylan confirmed their continued involvement with a post on Instagram in early February 2026, with them sharing a few images together that the latter simply captioned, “Grateful for the journey so far #90dayfiance.” His fiancée was the one to elaborate on their standing by commenting, “Surprise y’all. We’re still together, still engaged, and very happy.” She candidly continued, “What you saw had ups and downs, but real love doesn’t quit. Thank you for watching our story play out on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. This one’s real.” In other words, it appears as if the couple is currently enjoying their engagement period, planning a wedding, and gradually building a life in Tasmania, Australia.

Pattiya and Dylan Are both Embracing Their Public Standing

When Pattiya was based out of Texas, she had established a name for herself as an exotic dancer whose personality shone both on and off the stage. This same outgoing personality also came to light in the TLC original show, which propelled her into a different kind of limelight on social media. She has since embraced the same and has been frequently sharing her daily experiences and romantic journey with fans through social media platforms.

Her fiancé, Dylan, is on the same path of Content Creation as of writing, but his career began back when he was just 17 years old, as he was an aspiring singer and reality star. He featured in ‘Popstars,’ ‘Popstars – Live,’ and ‘Australia’s Got Talent,’ following which he performed across the globe as a singer and dancer. He even appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and movies like ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,’ ‘Dylusions of Grandeur,’ and ‘Empty Jarr.’ We should mention that he still shares a very close bond with his mother, Jo.

