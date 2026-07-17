Paul Caneiro: Where is the Killer Now?

In November 2018, a fire was reported at Paul Caneiro’s home in Ocean Township, New Jersey. About seven hours later, another fire broke out at the home of Paul’s brother, Keith Caneiro. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered that Keith, his wife Jennifer Caneiro, and their two children, Jesse and Sophia, had died as a result of homicidal violence. As investigators began connecting the two incidents, suspicion soon turned toward Paul. He was ultimately charged with carrying out an elaborate scheme to murder his brother’s family. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Slow Burn’ explores the case and the investigation that led to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Paul Caneiro Faced Problems in the Business He Started With His Brother

Paul Jay Caneiro’s parents, Sherry and Cesar Caneiro, moved from Spain to New York in search of a better life for their family. Paul and his two younger siblings, Keith and Corey, spent most of their childhoods in Brooklyn and Staten Island. Paul was especially close to Keith, as the brothers were only a year apart in age and did almost everything together. In 1987, they launched their own company, Jay-Martin Consulting, which specialized in installing computer systems for various organizations. The business proved successful, and Paul’s personal life also flourished. In 1991, he married Susan, with Keith serving as his best man. Paul and Susan later welcomed two daughters, Marissa and Katelyn.

Paul and Keith’s business continued to grow, and the brothers eventually moved operations from Brooklyn to a larger building in Asbury Park, New Jersey. They rebranded the company as Square One and later acquired a pest extermination business named EcoStar Pest Management. Their success brought financial rewards, allowing them to purchase homes close to one another in New Jersey. Paul settled in Ocean Township, while Keith lived nearby in Colts Neck. However, things began to change in 2013 when Paul was involved in an accident that required multiple surgeries. According to reports, family members said they noticed a shift in his behavior following the incident. He reportedly began accumulating firearms that he kept at his home, and his personal life also started to unravel in the years that followed.

By 2018, Susan and Paul were reportedly sleeping in separate rooms, and his business ventures were also facing difficulties. Paul was primarily responsible for overseeing the pest control company, while Keith managed the other business operations. Keith was reportedly considering a career change and had even begun exploring other job opportunities. At around 5 am on November 20, 2018, authorities responded to a fire at Paul’s home while his wife and daughters were still inside. Fortunately, all of them were safe. However, about seven hours later, another fire was reported at Keith’s residence. When officers arrived, they discovered that Keith, his wife, and their two children had been killed. Investigators soon determined that the fire had likely been deliberately set to mislead the investigation.

Paul Caneiro Had Set Fire to His Own House to Avoid Suspicion

The investigators working on the case soon focused on Paul as a suspect because of the deteriorating relationship between the two brothers. They discovered that, a day before the murders, Keith had confronted Paul about money that was missing from a family trust fund that had been established years earlier. Keith reportedly demanded that the money be repaid, and according to an affidavit, Paul was also facing the possibility of being cut off from the family business. Detectives uncovered additional evidence as the investigation progressed. CCTV footage showed Paul leaving his home late at night and returning the following morning, shortly before a fire broke out at his own residence. Investigators came to believe that Paul had deliberately set fire to his house in an attempt to divert suspicion away from himself.

Clothing belonging to Paul that was reportedly covered in blood was found in the basement of his home. The DNA later matched to one of his nieces. Investigators also recovered an unspent 9mm bullet that matched the ammunition connected to the crime scene. A search of Paul’s vehicle led detectives to a backpack containing a knife, a gun barrel, other firearm components, and several of his personal belongings, including a credit card. Authorities believed that the financial trail involving the allegedly missing funds provided a motive for the killings. On November 21, 2018, Paul was initially charged only with aggravated arson in connection with the fire at his own home. As the investigation continued and more evidence was uncovered, additional charges were subsequently filed against him.

Paul Caneiro is Serving His Sentence in a New Jersey Prison Today

In February 2026, Paul Caneiro was convicted on all 15 counts against him, including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose, theft and misapplication of entrusted property, and hindering his own apprehension. During the trial, the defense attempted to cast suspicion on Corey Caneiro’s involvement and suggested that he could have been a suspect as well.

Paul’s two daughters also took the stand, describing him as a kind and loving father who they believed was incapable of committing such a crime. However, the jury ultimately found him guilty on every count. In May 2026, Paul was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, along with an additional 18 years for the remaining offenses. He is now incarcerated at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, New Jersey, where he is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

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