Paul Mescal: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows in 2026 and 2027

Paul Mescal made his onscreen debut in 2020 with ‘Normal People,’ and by 2026, he became one of the most well-known names in Hollywood. His offscreen charm is only surpassed by his talent onscreen, which has bore fruits like Lucius Verus in ‘Gladiator II,’ Harry in ‘All of Us Strangers,’ Callum Patterson in ‘Aftersun,’ and William Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet,’ to name a few. Moreover, when someone like Denzel Washington addresses Mescal, saying, “This kid delivers,” you have to agree. To set you up, here are the upcoming movies and shows of Paul Mescal.

1. The Beatles 4-Part Film Franchise (April 2028)

Sam Mendes is directing 4 movies based on the lives of the members of the world-famous rock band The Beatles. Paul Mescal is playing Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison, Barry Keoghan will star as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon. Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne wrote the screenplays. Each movie will tell the story of one member. The cast also includes Mia McKenna-Bruce, James Norton, Aimee Lou Wood, Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, David Morrissey, Harry Lloyd, Adam Pally, and Arthur Darvill. All four movies will be released in April 2028.

2. Merrily We Roll Along (TBA)

Mescal will star alongside Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Hannah Cruz in Richard Linklater’s musical comedy feature ‘Merrily We Roll Along,’ which comprises nine sections shot in real time over 20 years. The movie is based on the 1981 musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, which is in turn adapted from the 1934 play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The story traces the turbulent relationship among composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends, writer Mary and lyricist/playwright Charley, over two decades. The film comprises nine sections shot in real time over 20 years. Three sections have been filmed, and the rest will be shot till 2040.

