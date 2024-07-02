Paul Schrader’s ‘Non Compos Mentis’ Begins Filming in Los Angeles in September

Paul Schrader is returning to the streets of the City of Angels after a while! The veteran filmmaker’s next film ‘Non Compos Mentis’ is set enter production in Los Angeles, California, in September. Schrader is helming the project based on his own screenplay.

The plot of ‘Non Compos Mentis,’ which translates to “unsound mind” in Latin, revolves around a character who is being consumed by a destructive sexual obsession. Describing it as a noir, Schrader emphasized that it is about “stupid things men do for love.” The disturbing nature of the narrative will likely challenge viewers, continuing Schrader’s tradition of exploring the darker facets of human nature and psychological trauma.

One of the most acclaimed screenwriters of his generation, Schrader is widely recognized for his masterful storytelling and dark, psychological themes. No stranger to pushing cinematic boundaries, his expertise can be witnessed in his collaborations with Martin Scorsese, which include ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘Raging Bull,’ ‘Bringing Out the Dead,’ and ‘The Last Temptation of Christ.’

Schrader has also directed many of his screenplays himself, such as ‘American Gigolo,’ ‘Hardcore,’ and ‘First Reformed,’ which began a resurgence in his career. He has since directed ‘The Card Counter,’ ‘Master Gardener,’ and ‘Oh, Canada.’ Moreover, he has penned the script for ‘Three Guns at Dawn,’ a Western, and ‘R.N.,’ another psychological drama that will feature Elisabeth Moss as a trauma nurse.

The announcement of ‘Non Compos Mentis’ arrived from Schrader himself during a press conference for ‘Oh, Canada’ at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. His most recent project further highlights his ability to tackle contemporary issues through an unflinching lens. The filmmaker also said, “So, on this one, we couldn’t get the money until we were cast, but now we’re getting it before we cast.” Notably, the producer of ‘Oh, Canada,’ David Gonzales, is also among the driving forces of ‘Non Compos Mentis,’ having secured the collaboration with the veteran in advance. With Schrader at the helm, the upcoming drama is anticipated to at least meet the filmmaker’s boundary between artistic and disturbing, if not cross it.

As ‘Non Compos Mentis’ gears up for production, more details about the cast are expected to emerge in the coming days. As for the locations, the performers and crew will certainly benefit from the diverse studios and landscapes in Los Angeles. The autumn season, which typically ranges from warm to mild in Tinseltown, should provide the makers with an efficient filming schedule.

Los Angeles is second to none when it comes to hosting the production of high-profile films and shows. Among the many projects that will join the September schedule of ‘Non Compos Mentis’ are Naomi Watts’ ‘Harmonia’ and the second season of ‘Fallout.’ Moreover, the filming of two of the most awaited sequels, Ben Affleck’s ‘The Accountant 2’ and Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Freaky Friday 2,’ are also underway in the city.

Read More: Madelyn Cline and K.J. Apa to Star in Lasse Hallström’s ‘The Map That Leads to You’