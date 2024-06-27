Madelyn Cline and K.J. Apa to Star in Lasse Hallström’s ‘The Map That Leads to You’

Sparks will fly around Madelyn Cline and K.J. Apa soon! The two performers headline the cast of Lasse Hallström’s feature film ‘The Map That Leads to You.’ The project’s filming is slated to start in Barcelona, Spain, on July 8.

The plot revolves around Heather Mulgrew, whose world has long been mapped out: after graduating, she plans to travel abroad with her friends for one last summer of freedom before settling down to begin a great career in the city. What Heather hadn’t planned was to meet a handsome stranger on an overnight train from Paris or for that encounter to change her life. Jack is everything Heather is not. A passionate adventurer, he challenges Heather to abandon her itinerary and join him on a romantic journey through Europe, following a path set out in his grandfather’s journal.

Set along the winding canals of Amsterdam and the cobbled streets of Prague, the narrative follows Heather, who begins to see the world with new eyes because of Jack, only to question her choices for the future. But as autumn draws nearer, so does their inevitable return to real life. As powerful forces bring Jack and Heather together, life and duty push them apart. And Jack has a secret that is going to change absolutely everything.

A three-time Academy Award nominee, Hallström is known for his ability to craft emotionally resonant films. With a career spanning decades, the filmmaker has directed beloved movies such as Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,’ ‘My Life as a Dog,’ Johnny Depp’s ‘Chocolat,’ ‘Casanova,’ Tobey Maguire’s ‘The Cider House Rules,’ and ‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale.’ The filmmaker’s most recent projects include ‘Hilma,’ ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,’ and ‘A Dog’s Purpose.’

After appearing in the globally renowned ‘Stranger Things’ and The CW’s ‘The Originals,’ Cline had her breakthrough with her performance as Sarah Cameron in the ongoing Netflix series ‘Outer Banks.’ The actress was also a part of the ensemble of Rian Johnson’s acclaimed murder mystery ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ in which she played Whiskey. Her other credits include Sophia Larocca in ‘This Is the Night’ and Emily in ‘What Breaks the Ice.’

Apa achieved stardom with his lead role as Archie Andrews in the popular teen drama ‘Riverdale.’ Following the conclusion of the hit The CW show, the actor has been locked in for several feature films, including the upcoming action drama ‘One Fast Move’ and the romantic comedy ‘Falling.’ He previously worked with Hallström in ‘A Dog’s Purpose,’ in which he played the young Ethan.

Barcelona, one of the most popular filming locations across Europe, will offer a stunning backdrop for ‘The Map That Leads to You.’ Known for its picturesque blend of urban architecture and vibrant rural surroundings, the Catalonian capital previously hosted the filming of the Netflix thriller ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ and the Eva Longoria-starrer Apple TV+ comedy ‘Land of Women,’ enhancing these projects’ overall visual appeal. Among the most famous films shot in the soccer-loving region include Woody Allen’s ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ ‘The Dictator,’ and ‘The Bourne Identity.’

