Hulu’s ‘Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror Story’ Starts Filming in Italy in October

The principal photography for Hulu’s ‘Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror Story’ is slated to start in Italy in October. KJ Steinberg leads the series’ writers, including Mary Laws, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, and Wes Taylor. Under 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company, the show is executive produced by Steinberg, Amanda Knox, Chris Robinson, Warren Littlefield, Graham Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Monica Lewinsky, and Ann Johnson. Initially, actress Margaret Qualley was set to take on the lead role, but she has bowed out owing to scheduling issues.

The series is based on the true story of Amanda Knox’s wrongful conviction for the murder of her then-roommate, Meredith Kercher. Amanda and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested when fellow exchange student Meredith Kercher was found murdered. After a botched investigation and negative publicity against them, the two were wrongfully convicted of the murder and sentenced to 26 years in prison. Amanda ended up stuck in a modern horror story of being unable to prove her innocence while fighting against a system that was on a witch hunt. The series will likely explore her harrowing emotional experience, the mismanagement of the case, and the gendered nature of public shaming.

The case of Knox can be counted among the most sensationalized and controversial legal dramas of recent times. The case garnered massive media attention worldwide, partly due to its intriguing elements—sex, violence, and allegations of a sordid “Foxy Knoxy” persona. Its portrayal in the media has been extensive, with various movies, shows, and documentaries attempting to capture the complexities and ambiguities surrounding the same. Some of these major projects include Netflix’s 2016 documentary ‘Amanda Knox,’ Lifetime’s ‘Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy,’ and the 2014 crime drama ‘The Face of an Angel.’

Steinberg is known for her writing on shows like NBC’s ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Gossip Girl Indonesia,’ ‘Bir Aile Hikayesi,’ and ABC’s ‘Mistresses.’ Even though Qualley has backed out of ‘Amanda: A Coming of Age Horror Story,’ it will reportedly not cause any delays as the production team believes they will sign a lead actress before the filming starts. Qualley is currently shooting Ethan Coen’s ‘Honey Don’t!’ a sequel to his lesbian film ‘Drive-Away Dolls.’ Her recent performances can be seen in the drama horror movie ‘The Substance’ as Sue and in the Emma Stone-starrer ‘Kinds of Kindness’ as Vivian.

Italy has been chosen as the filming location of the series since it plays an integral role in authentically bringing the real story to life as it transpired in the country. The historical and coastal backdrops of Italy can frequently be seen in Hollywood movies and productions of the burgeoning Italian film industry. Some recent examples include Hulu’s ‘Becoming Karl Lagerfeld,’ Netflix’s ‘The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance,’ and ‘The Tearsmith.’ Among upcoming productions housed in the country are BBC’s true crime series ‘Kidnapped,’ the second season of ‘Everything Calls for Salvation,’ and ‘Jurassic World 4.’

