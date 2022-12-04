Pauline Potter My 600-lb Update: Where is She Today?

TLC’s reality show, ‘My 600-lb Life’ chronicles interesting and unique stories of weight loss by morbidly obese individuals. It showcases their journey as they put themselves through the demanding process of changing their lifestyle and food habits to lead healthier lives. Their goal is simplified by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, AKA Dr. Now, who helps them with personalized diet and exercise strategies. Once the patient adheres to the plans and reduces a decent amount of weight, they become eligible for surgeries that further relieve the weight loss process.

With several individuals having appeared on the show since its inception, it is no doubt that their lives post-filming become intriguing to the fans. Pauline Potter appeared on season 3 in 2015 and set records for her massive weight gain. After her last appearance on the show, many must be interested to know where and how she is now. If you’re curious about her whereabouts, too, here’s what we found out!

Pauline Potter’s My 600-lb Life Journey

Hailing from Sacramento, California, Pauline Potter struggled with compulsive eating from an early age. Pauline first shot to fame after receiving the Guinness World Records title of World’s Heaviest Woman in 2011. Already weighing 450 pounds at age 30 after giving birth to her son, Pauline reached up to 643 pounds when she was given the title. She also appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil the same year, where she was provided practical options for healthy eating.

Although Pauline acknowledged that she needed to change her eating habits, not much changed after that in the next 3 to 4 years. Soon, she almost lost her mobility and became entirely dependent on her son, Dillon. This slowly prompted her to give herself another chance to lose excessive weight, beginning in 2014. Pauline then decided to appear in ‘My 600-lb Life’ in season 3, citing her most important reason to be her son, who was her primary caregiver.

She was in her early 50s and weighed 678 lbs when she entered the show in 2015. Pauline also recognized that her lifestyle choices were restraining her from living a full life and could possibly shorten her lifespan. On the show, she said, “I am absolutely trapped in this body. I feel like I’m dying every day. The biggest highlight of my day is eating.” Upon coordinating with Dr. Now regarding her weight loss plan, she was put on a strict diet, which was to be followed by weight loss surgery.

However, Pauline failed to stick to the plan and denied there was any major consequence, even after Dr. Now warned her about the potential health concerns. After noticing that she instead gained weight under the diet regime, Dr. Now decided to bring her under strict monitoring and instructed instant hospitalization. This aided in keeping a better check on her food consumption, helping her lose 44 lbs and allowing her to get surgery. After Pauline finally got the gastric bypass surgery done, she lost 149 pounds, bringing her weight down to 529 lbs.

Where is Pauline Potter Now?

Although Pauline tried to maintain her weight loss journey post the show, she revealed in the follow-up episodes, ‘Where Are They Now,’ that it wasn’t the case. She did not follow her diet plan or walk around and exercise, going against the advice of the doctor. She also ended up taking a lot of painkillers due to knee pain, because of which she later got addicted to it. Pauline talked about the addiction, saying, “That fat girl in me is still there. The doctor fixed our stomachs, but he didn’t fix our minds. I have to keep fighting.”

In 2016, Pauline was again hospitalized after the addiction took a toll on her health, and an ulcer was formed, which later resulted in sepsis. After this extreme health scare, Pauline finally realized her mistake and began following the doctor’s weight loss plan again. After dedicatedly following a proper diet and exercise regime, Pauline ultimately managed to lose a total of 300 lbs and also succeeded in getting the excess skin removal surgery in 2019.

Her success story also prompted Dr. Now to post an Instagram photo, sharing her transformation images of then versus now in May 2021. He captioned it, “Weight loss Surgery provides a powerful tool for treatment of morbid obesity.” Her massive transformation made her one of the most successful journeys on the show. Moreover, even though she had her differences with the doctor in the beginning and even quit once, she rejoined it for the better and at her own will.

Pauline is now living a much healthier life in Sacramento, California, after living in Houston, Texas, for around 7 years to complete her weight loss journey. Her son, Dillon Brooks, is trying to get on with his life on his own and sometimes does live sessions by playing games and interacting with the viewers with his mother. Pauline also keeps her followers updated about her life. She shares what she eats along with pictures of herself which showcase she’s clearly making a visible difference in her appearance. Sadly, she lost her brother, Paul, in 2020 and penned a heartwarming note as a tribute to him.

Pauline also has a YouTube channel with her son, wherein she documented her weight loss journey. However, the last vlog on the page was posted 5 years ago, and it now mainly remains inactive. Taking everything into consideration, we can infer that Pauline seems to maintain her healthy habits well, and we would only wish her the best for its fruitful continuity.

