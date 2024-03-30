Friday the 13th Prequel Series Crystal Lake to be Filmed in Toronto; Pre-Production Begins Next Month

The filming of Peacock’s ‘Crystal Lake,’ a prequel to the ‘Friday the 13th’ film series, will start in Toronto, Ontario, on an undisclosed date. The pre-production work for the show is set to commence next month. Bryan Fuller created the series, with Victor Miller, the original movie’s screenwriter, onboard as an executive producer. The series is backed by A24.

The narrative of the prequel will dive deeper into the origins of key characters and pivotal elements, such as Pamela Voorhees, the enigmatic Camp Crystal Lake, and the series of events preceding the supposed demise of Jason before his transformation into the iconic masked killer. It’s plausible to anticipate glimpses of a younger Jason engaging with campers and counselors at Crystal Lake through reenacted flashback sequences from the original film. The narrative of the first movie oscillates between 1958 and 1979, highlighting Jason’s tragic drowning in the lake in 1957, attributed to the inattention of the camp counselors.

Fuller is known for co-creating ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ which delves into the adventures of USS Discovery a decade before the Enterprise’s mission, exploring new realms and species. He also co-created ‘American Gods,’ which follows Shadow, a recently freed convict, who becomes the new guard of the enigmatic Wednesday, who is none other than God Odin in disguise.

Fuller’s credits extend to ‘Star Trek: Short Treks,’ which offers short tales within the ‘Star Trek’ universe. Additionally, he created ‘Hannibal,’ which explores the complex relationship between psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter and an FBI profiler haunted by his connection to serial killers. Another creation of his is ‘Pushing Daisies,’ centering on a pastry chef with the ability to revive the dead who embarks on murder investigations with his resurrected childhood love and a witty waitress.

“I discovered ‘Friday the 13th’ in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said in a statement. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the campgrounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner [Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming] is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again,” he added.

Adrienne King, renowned as the original “final girl” from the first film, will return to the franchise to play a recurring character in the prequel series. However, her role remains undisclosed. The actress played Detective Richards in ‘The Dead Girl in Apartment 03,’ Alice Hardy in ‘Jason Rising: A Friday the 13th Fan Film,’ and Mrs. Perkins in ‘Killer Therapy.’

Toronto, the main location of the series, earlier hosted the shooting of productions such as ‘Gray’ and ‘Priscilla.’

