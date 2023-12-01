Peacock’s Fall of Giants Starts Filming in the UK and Hungary in April

The filming of Peacock’s upcoming series ‘Fall of Giants’ is slated to start in the United Kingdom and Hungary in April 2024. Based on Ken Follett’s novel of the same name, the show chronicles the destinies of five interconnected families as they navigate the tumultuous events of the First World War, the Russian Revolution, and the fight for women’s suffrage.

The narrative unfolds through the perspectives of individuals such as thirteen-year-old Billy Williams, navigating the gritty reality of life in Welsh mining pits, and Gus Dewar, an American law student whose life takes an unexpected turn within Woodrow Wilson’s White House after a romantic disappointment. Simultaneously, Russian brothers Grigori and Lev Peshkov embark on divergent paths, disrupted by war, conscription, and revolution. Ethel, Billy’s sister, defies societal norms as a housekeeper for the aristocratic Fitzherberts, while Lady Maud Fitzherbert treads forbidden territory by falling in love with Walter von Ulrich, a German embassy spy in London.

Celebrated novelist and screenwriter William Boyd wears multiple hats as both the writer and executive producer, showcasing his versatile skills in shaping the narrative. He notably contributed to various projects such as ‘The Trench’ (1999), ‘Chaplin’ (1992), and ‘Restless’ (2012) with his creative prowess.

As far as the production is concerned, Guy de Glanville takes the reins, contributing his expertise to the project. He earned recognition for his contributions to acclaimed projects such as ‘Unforgotten’ (2015-2023), ‘Gold Digger’ (2019), and ‘Age Before Beauty’ (2018). Carnival Film & Television spearheads the production, while NBC Universal International Television manages distribution.

Hungary has become a prominent filming location for Hollywood productions having hosted several renowned productions, including Netflix’s miniseries ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things,’ and the sports film ‘Gran Turismo.’ Recognized for its ability to double for various European settings, the country’s appeal is further enhanced by its favorable tax rebate for film productions. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has solidified its status as a global production hub, exemplified by its integral role in filming projects like ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’

