Lorene Scafaria’s Bee Gees Biopic to be Filmed in Miami and the UK

The filming of ‘You Should Be Dancing,’ Lorene Scafaria’s biographical film about the Bee Gees,’ will start in Miami, Florida, and the United Kingdom on an undisclosed date. The exact plot of the movie is yet to be revealed but the same is expected to chronicle the rise of the band, a trio whose record sales surpassed 220 million, solidifying their status as one of the greatest-selling groups globally. Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb’s musical journey began in the late 1950s, gaining prominence with hits like “Lonely Days” and “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.” Their pivotal role in crafting songs for Saturday Night Fever prolonged the disco’s popularity and yielded one of the best-selling albums.

We can expect the biographical drama to shed light on the band’s growth, initiated by the Beatles manager Brian Epstein and guided by Robert Stigwood, which showcased their resilience amid shifting musical landscapes. Despite their unprecedented success that catapulted them to global fame, wealth, and an enduring presence in the ’70s cultural landscape, the Bee Gees found themselves unexpectedly on the defensive due to the eventual backlash against the entire disco culture and its associated polyester aesthetic.

Scafaria came on board the project by replacing John Carney, who had to depart from the movie due to scheduling conflicts. The director is known for helming the 2019 crime drama ‘Hustlers,’ starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Stiles. She also directed three episodes of HBO’s drama series ‘Succession’ and two of them earned her Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Her feature credits include ‘The Meddler’ and ‘Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.’ The latest draft of the movie is penned by John Logan, who is known for writing/co-writing Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Hugo.’

Graham King, the producer of the multi-Oscar-winning ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ is spearheading the film’s production along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, and Jane Featherstone are producing through Sister. Barry Gibb, the sole surviving member of the band after the deaths of Maurice Gibb in 2003 and Robin Gibb in 2012, executive produces the movie. Maurice died of complications that arose due to a twisted intestine. Robin, on the other hand, died after suffering from colorectal cancer.

‘The Tomorrow War’ and ‘Reminiscence’ are two of the several projects that were shot in Miami as of late, showcasing the city’s growing prominence in the film industry. The UK, on the other hand, has solidified its status as a major production hub in the world by becoming an integral filming location of notable projects such as ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’

Read More: Riz Ahmed Reportedly Cast in Armando Iannucci’s Growth