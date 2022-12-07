Pepe Garza: Where is Jenni Rivera’s Friend Now?

As a Peacock original documentary series that lives up to its title in every way imaginable, ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera?’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering, gripping, as well as riveting. After all, it comprises not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to shine a light upon the way a horrific plane crash took the life of an influential Regional Mexican artist unlike any other. Amongst those to thus feature here was none other than Pepe Garza, Jenni’s close friend and a radio executive — so now, if you wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Pepe Garza?

Born on December 1, 1965, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, José “Pepe” Francisco Garza Durón has reportedly always had a keen interest in the world of both technology and entertainment. That’s why he seemingly pursued a degree from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies before kickstarting his actual professional career as a local radio channel announcer. The truth is he actually worked really hard to hone his skills on the job through experience and knowledge, allowing him to gradually rise the ranks and evolve into a radio programmer/director.

Pepe was reportedly able to land a programming spot at one of the most significant Mexican stations during his initial few years, driving him to also try a hand in other music-related domains. He hence began composing, only to find success here as well, especially as several well-established artists chose to record and release his originals owing to the sheer purity behind his melodies. However, following a long time in radio in his homeland, he relocated to the United States for a fresh start and found his career reaching new heights thanks to an entirely different audience.

Pepe began working at a radio station named KBUE-FM in Southern California, transmitting solely Mexican Regional music and Latin Pop to the masses, which he got to direct at every turn. That’s how he got to know and promote artists such as Jenni Rivera, Banda Recodo, Cuidillos, El Coyote, Jorge Gamboa, La Potranquita, Rogelio Martínez, and Valentín Elizalde, amongst many others. Though he and Jenni, in particular, formed a deep bond, eventually leading her to confide in him that she was scared for her life in 2011, just to die in a mysterious plane crash a year later.

Where is Pepe Garza Now?

Pepe still misses his close confidant as well as mentee Jenni to this day, yet it genuinely appears as if he has since moved on by simply keeping her alive in his heart. From what we can tell, he’s currently still based in Los Angeles, California, alongside his entertainment reporter/YouTuber wife Elisa Beristain, and himself continues to serve as a radio executive.

Moreover, we should mention Pepe has also evolved into an entrepreneur by establishing the composing company Arpa Music with his brother Alejandro Garza. As if that’s not enough, the public figure, songwriter, and ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’ judge even serves as the Head of Content Development and A&R for the music division of Estrella Media Music Entertainment (EMME).

Read More: Jenni Rivera’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death