Hosted by renowned actress and public personality Fernanda Souza, Netflix’s ‘Stranded With My Mother-in-Law’ (or ‘Ilhados com a Sogra’) can only be described as a complex reality series. Season 4 of this original production thus follows 7 celebrity-led families as one partner teams up with their in-laws in the wilderness while the other watches from an underground bunker. The aim is to face off against other families in a series of unique challenges while also figuring out ways to help settle their long-held internal differences. Among them is the Nogueira Family, comprising Priscila “Pepita” Nogueira, her husband Kayque Nogueira, and her mother-in-law Mary Sousa Nogueira.

The Nogueira Family Struggled With Letting Go of Control and Past Grievances

Although singer/actress Priscila Nogueira (or Pepita) and professional dancer Kayque Nogueira have been happily married since 2020, she has always wondered what his mother really thinks of her. She candidly claimed in the series that she worries Mary Sousa Nogueira doesn’t actually like her or support her as part of the family, but only tolerates her for the sake of her son’s happiness. As the duo participates in an activity alongside the show’s mediator/therapist, their emotions come to the surface, and the latter admits a Christmas incident 4 years ago hurt her. She claims that her daughter-in-law had an “episode” after noticing how she was caring for her newborn grandson, following which she essentially kicked everyone out of the house.

Pepita and Kayque had welcomed his biological son, Lucca Antonio, into their home on November 30, 2021, when the newborn was just 2 days old, and she legally adopted him. A month later, what was supposed to be the baby’s first Christmas celebration turned sour as the public figure felt her mother-in-law was caring for him as if she were his mother, not his grandmother. The situation hurt her a lot because she had been wanting to adopt a child for over 2 years but was struggling with external pressures and prejudices because she is a transgender woman. Hence, Mary’s actions had inadvertently struck a nerve, but she had no idea their fight had pained her mother-in-law to such an extent that she was still upset about it over 4 years later.

Pepita initially became defensive when confronted owing to the use of the term “episode,” but she and Mary managed to talk things through before later also connecting over other issues. The singer still struggled with her mother-in-law’s “controlling” nature and didn’t want her to interfere in her son’s upbringing, whereas the elder believed her daughter-in-law to be “bossy.” The latter further refused to adjust who she is just for the sake of it, which added a layer of tension between the pair until Kayque managed to smooth things out when he got some time with his wife. He told her she is real family and they will have her back no matter their differences, so she doesn’t need to prove herself as a mother or a woman to anyone – she just needs to be herself. As time passed and the trio took on different challenges, they seemed to grow closer as they finally came to really understand one another.

Priscila “Pepita” Nogueira is Happily Balancing a Career in the Spotlight and Motherhood

A proud native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Priscila Nogueira (or Pepita) reportedly kickstarted her career as a funk dancer in nightclubs before finding herself dabbling in music by pure chance. It was around the mid-2010s that the artist really started gaining traction after a video of her went viral online, enabling her to release her debut EP and find her own dedicated, loyal community. Therefore, she had unwavering support as she gradually expanded her wings to become an actress, host, and social media creator with a segment called ‘Cartas pra Pepita’ (‘Letters to Pepita’). According to records, the latter project eventually took her to new heights as it opened doors for her to publish an official book, release an interview program, and write a poignant stage play by the same name.

Pepita has since released a lot of original music, performed countless live shows, and featured in comedy sketches as well as telenovelas, all the while also establishing herself as an LGBTQIA+ activist. In fact, despite already having formalized her union with Kayque in 2020, she became the first transgender person to tie the knot with her love on SBT’s ‘Fábrica de Casamentos’ (‘Wedding Factory’) in summer 2026. A significant part of their big celebrations was their adorable son, Lucca Antonio, whom Kayque had fathered during a brief break in their union in early 2021, and whom Pepita later legally adopted. She has long advocated for LGBTQIA+ rights, recognition of unconventional family structures, and trans parenthood, so she was proud to show that it is not a far-fetched dream but can be a happy reality.

On a professional level, Pepita is currently thriving as an actress, creator, and singer with several active projects under her belt while also collaborating with different brands for her activism. She went on the ‘De Ondu Eu Vim’ podcast in May 2026, danced at the party of the Order of parades of the Carnival de São Paulo 2027, and was a prominent figure during the Sao Paulo Pride Parade. She was even recognized among the Top 150 LGBTI+ Professionals of 2026 by the video podcast ‘Pride Marathon: Cast’ in July, has continued to perform as a singer as well as a dancer, and readily makes appearances as an activist for her community. Most recently, though, in November, she became the star of the AI-driven comedy-soap opera miniseries titled ‘Bixas E Bruxas.’ It blends elements of magical fantasy and pop culture references, with Pepita’s character Pepita being inspired by the singer and artist herself. We should mention that she is also very vocal about politics and the state of the world on her social media.

While Kayque Nogueira is Embracing His Passions, Mary Sousa Nogueira Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life

While Kayque kickstarted his career as a professional dancer, he is now primarily focused on being a digital creator and caring for his family. In fact, over the past few years, he has taken his social media presence to new heights by frequently posting dancing, family, and comedy-driven videos and maintaining interaction. He is also passionate about football, so that often makes an appearance in his content too, with him being active across all platforms – TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. On the flip side, from what we can tell, his mother, Mary Sousa Nogueira, prefers to lead a quiet life well away from the limelight these days. Her focus is her kids and her grandkids, so she tries her best to spend as much quality time with them as possible.

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