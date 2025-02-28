Peter Ford: What Happened to Susan McIntyre’s Ex-Husband?

Netflix’s ‘Toxic Town’ is a four-part drama that chronicles the infamous case of the town of Corby, wherein the council was responsible for some significant birth deformities in children. These deformities actually spanned from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s, when the reclamation of steel plants in the name of further development resulted in toxic waste being spread via dust. Amongst those to thus be affected by it was the McIntyre family, only for the matriarch, Susan McIntyre, to essentially manage almost everything on her own owing to her husband, Peter Ford, leaving.

Peter Ford and Susan McIntyre Separated When Their Youngest Was Merely Eight Months Old

While it’s unclear precisely when Peter and Susan first came across one another or fell in love, they were happily married by the time the early 1990s rolled around. The former was working at Euramax Corby at the time and residing in a cozy home built on Corby’s former steelworks site. They welcomed their first child, Daniel, in around 1993, followed by their second, Connor, three years later in 1996. That’s when everything turned upside down for them. Their youngest was actually born without any fingers on his left hand, so the strain of having a child with a limb difference tore the couple apart.

The constant in and out of the hospital reportedly became a little too much for Peter, so he left when Connor was just 8 months old. According to Susan’s own accounts, he was convinced his wife was somehow to blame for his condition, and he wanted no part of it, so he walked out. The fact she was diabetic, had a history of mental health issues, and didn’t mind letting loose with alcohol and cigarettes (albeit not while pregnant, of course) didn’t help either. In fact, she herself believed she was somehow to blame, that is, until she realized many other kids in their area were being born with the same deformities.

Peter Ford Allegedly Returned to the Family Once He Heard of the Case

Although nothing has been confirmed as of writing, the Netflix original production indicates that when Peter heard of the case the mothers in Corby were building against their council, he tried to reconnect with the family he had left behind. He reportedly apologized to Susan for walking away before attempting to get to know his kids all over again, resulting in them essentially being like a family again. He allegedly babysat for Susan when she needed him, tried to get to know his sons, and was even making plans for their future together as a family, yet it didn’t last for long.

That’s because, according to the show, Peter made some comments regarding what he would do with the money they would win from the case to Connor, and it rubbed him the wrong way. While Susan and Daniel were clear from day 1 that any composition they would receive would be Connor’s and Connor’s alone, owing to all he had to endure, Peter was reportedly making plans to use the same to open a business. When Connor told his mother this, she was taken aback too, and she asked her ex to leave at once. She had no intention of letting anyone touch what her son’s rights were, and she stood by it.

Peter Ford Prefers to Lead a Quiet Life These Days

Despite the fact there is no clear indication of what Peter Ford is up to these days or what his relationship is like with his ex-wife as well as sons, we do know he has long moved on in life. In fact, from what we can tell, the Corby native has since remarried and is currently happily settled with his wife and the family they have made together in the place he has always called home. He sadly did lose his father back in 2008, yet it appears as if he has a lot of family still surrounding him at every turn, including two brothers as well as several nieces and nephews.

