Are Peter Weber and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Together?

While a show like Peacock’s ‘The Traitors‘ is mostly about intrigue and deception, the budding connections that the viewers get to see on the show have always been dear to the fans. In season 2 of the series, participants Peter Weber and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu established themselves as strong players in their own right. However, both parties soon found themselves amidst speculations of a relationship owing to what certain eagle-eyed members of the audience have noticed. As such, people have been curious to uncover the truth behind it all.

Peter and Ekin-Su Became Friends in a Traitorous Setting

For many fans of the reality TV world, Peter Weber’s love life has always been of great interest. From being one of the contestants in season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette‘ to becoming the star of ‘The Bachelor’ season 24, a significant amount of his quest to find love has been in the public eye. Hence, when he stepped foot into the castle of ‘The Traitors,’ the world could not help but be intrigued if he might find some while there.

While Peter’s connections were numerous and often political in nature, his friendship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu seemed to be one based on genuine interest. The lady in question actually won the eighth season of ‘Love Island UK’ alongside Davide Sanclimenti. In fact, around the same time as the production of the game of backstabbing was going on, Ekin-Su had seemingly been still in a relationship with Davide. However, that is not to say that she and Peter had not developed a good connection.

Peter has shared with the world that he and Ekin-Su had bonded over the fact that they were quite similar and that he had been saddened to see her leave the castle before him. While their on-screen interactions did not seem to have many romantic connotations, things changed when Peter’s mother, Barbara, posted a picture of herself with Ekin-Su on Instagram. The two were accompanied by Peter’s sister-in-law, Kristine Weber.

As soon as Barabara posted that picture, people could not help but wonder if it was an indication of a budding relationship between Peter and Ekin-Su. Given that Ekin-Su and Davide had announced the end of their relationship in January 2024, many felt that she may have decided to move on with her ‘The Traitors’ co-star. As the Peacock series continued, the fans only started to wonder more and more if the two might have gotten together.

Peter Weber and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Are Just Friends

It was not long after Peter Weber’s mother posted a picture with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu that he rushed to clarify that the two co-stars were actually not together. “Listen, I have all love in the world for Ekin-Su. We had a great relationship on this show and post, but we’re just really good friends. That’s the honest truth of where we’re at,” Peter told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s out in London right now; she just entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house. Honestly, we’re just really, really good friends. It’s a beautiful friendship that came out of the show.”

So, what exactly is the story behind the picture that has given rise to so many speculations? Well, as Peter has stated, Ekin-Su traveled to Los Angeles, California, to shoot for the ‘The Trators’ season 2 reunion. Since she and Barbara had connected over Instagram and hit it off, the ladies decided to meet and have a fun day and then post a picture of the same on the internet. The rest became history as the fans could not help but hope for a bussing romance.

However, both Peter and Ekin-Su confirmed that they were just friends during their appearance in the reunion episode. The two certainly seem to have a good bond and wish each other well, but their relationship seems to be completely platonic in nature. Shortly after the reunion was shot, Ekin-Su became a part of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ season 23, effectively cutting her connection from the rest of the world in the near future. Meanwhile, while Peter remains single, he is also looking forward to expanding his horizons beyond ‘The Bachelor’ franchise.

