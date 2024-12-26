Squid Game: Are Pink Motel and Club HDH Real Places in Seoul?

With Netflix’s survival thriller series’ Squid Game’ season 2 living up to its predecessor in every way conceivable, we get complete entertainment and intrigue, including at every turn. From the very beginning of this original, picking up right from where the season left off before fast forwarding two years to the end, wherein we see how Seong i-hu tried closing down Swuid Games, every moment is as enticing as ever. Therefore, of course, there are some details that catch our eye too, especially in the moments leading up to the game and its arena, making us wonder wheather they are indeed real places or not.

Pink Motel is a Fictional Abandoned Motel in Seoul

With Pink Motel being Seonggi-hu’s hideout and base of operations, it plays a significant role in the series across the initial episodes as the former winner plans a way to shut down Squid Games for good. It is a multi-story building with countless endless rooms, which he doesn’t even need to rent out so as to afford his operations because he had already won 45.66 billion won. Therefore, to keep potential patrons away, he always kept all the lights open and worked either in darkness or behind curtains – he knocked down walls to create a shooting range and kept one room for himself, the others, he left as it was.

However, Pink Motel actually appears to be just a set carefully designed by the show’s creators rather than an actual motel in Seoul, South Korea. There is a Pink Motel in the nation, but it is in Daegu (193 miles away from Seoul) and is drastically different from the establishment we saw on our screens – this motel is at 11-15 at Horim-dong, Dalseo-gu. This latter motel is a 2-star place that is conveniently situated in the the heart of the city for travelers from all walks of life, providing them with the ability to easily cess public transport and local attractions in the way they see fit.

Club HDH Seems to be Paying Homage to Squid Game’s Creator

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Club HDH stood out above everything else in this original production simply because of its design. After all, although the show is internationally renowned and this time has several establishments with names in both English and Korean, Club HDH had no trace of Korean anywhere. It was simple; the hoardings simply read Club HDH Hip-hop Club and Noise Basement, as seen below, with a long line of local Korean patrons standing outside to celebrate Halloween.

The fact this location was also the place wihere Seong gi-hun met with the people working behind the scenes at Swuid Game for the first time in three years is also significant. However, because no such club exists in Seoul or anywhere in Korea for that matter, we believe its name was specially chosen to pay homage to the series’ brilliant creator and writer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, whom Time Magazine named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.

In fact, since the reaf ‘Squid Game’ back in 2021, he has even won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2022 and received the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit from President Yoon Suk-yeol in his homeland. The latter is the highest decoration awarded in Korea to those who have contributed to culture and arts. Despite several interviews concerning season 2 as of writing, Hwang Dong-hyuk himself hasn’t confirmed or denied anything as of writing, yet Club HDH does seem to be an Easter Egg of sorts for him.

Read More: Squid Game Season 2 Mid-Credits Scene: Why is There a Second Doll? Who Are the Players?