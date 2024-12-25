Where Was Squid Game Season 2 Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game‘ is a dystopian survival thriller created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, which revolves around a secret game contested by 456 players who have to risk their lives in a number of deadly challenges, hoping to win the ₩45.6 billion prize that can help them escape their financial problems. Originally titled ‘Ojing-eo geim,’ the Korean series mixes an entertaining game show premise with socio-economic themes that offer an incisive look into capitalism. While Season 1 set the tone of the narrative through a vibrant, colorful atmosphere that is littered with deadly contraptions and human desperation, the production crew had to ramp up the stakes in the second season, offering more jeopardy and intricately designed sets that take the story to the next level.

Squid Game Season 2 Filming Locations

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 was filmed in a variety of locations across South Korea, with locations from Season 1, like Daejeon and Incheon, returning as key locations in the second installation. Filming also took place on Seongapdo Island, a crescent-shaped island that is as mysterious as the fictional island it stands for in the series. Principal photography for Season 2 began in July 2023 and was wrapped up around a year later in July 2024. The lengthy production timeline was mostly due to Season 2 and Season 3 being recorded back-to-back. The production crew utilized a mix of constructed sets and on-location shooting to weave together an authentic reality that feels fraught with danger as the protagonist, Gi-hun, lines up for his next challenge.

Daejeon, South Korea

In a similar fashion to the first season, filming for ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 primarily took place in the city of Daejeon in South Korea. It is a modern-day metropolis known for its technological advancements and as a center for research, also sharing proximity with the Sobaek Mountains and the Geum River. Shooting took place on sets built in the city. During filming, the crew destroyed the season 1 sets and built new ones in Studio Cube to shoot the remainder of the second season. Studio Cube is located in the Daejeon Expo Science Park at 480 Daedeok-daero, Yuseong District. The production facility is pivotal to the series as it provides artificial game show backdrops, which feel creepy and colorful simultaneously.

Additionally, as the team relies very sparingly on CGI, its eye-catching look is only possible through studio sets. Daejeon is South Korea’s fifth-largest metropolis, showcasing the country’s growth over the last few decades as a major force in the world and in Asia. It also echoes the nation’s growing prominence in the entertainment industry, specifically with the rise of streaming platforms and impressive filmmakers and creators from the region. ‘Squid Game’ embodies this growth and development, having captured the zeitgeist following the release of its first season. In the past, films and shows hosted by Daejeon include ‘Train to Busan,‘ ‘#Alive,‘ ‘New World,’ ‘Sweet Home,’ and ‘The Golden Holiday.’

Incheon, South Korea

The second season of ‘Squid Game’ was also lensed in the bustling city of Incheon, a transportation hub close to Seoul, South Korea’s capital. One of its iconic landmarks is the Incheon International Airport, an ultramodern establishment at 272 Gonghang-ro, Jung-gu. It is one of the largest airports in the world and serves as a filming location for the second season of ‘Squid Games.’ On July 10, a crew member allegedly told an airport visitor to back away from an escalator while filming at the Incheon Airport. It sparked a staff abuse controversy that the production company addressed via a public statement on July 11, 2023, which said, “We did our best to provide citizens with detailed information about the on-site situation during the filming process, but we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Incheon also boasts a stellar railway network and marine attractions, which are bolstered by its waterfront views. Intriguingly, the region also contains Seongapdo Island, which doubles up as the secret island where contestants have to compete with one another throughout the series. It is a private island in Ongjin County, located within Incheon, which is inaccessible to tourists. However, it plays a massive role in season 2, just like the first season.

