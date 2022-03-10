Pivoting Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Liz Astrof, Fox’s comedy series ‘Pivoting’ presents an interesting take on grief. In the very first episode of the show, the viewers are introduced to Amy, Jodie, and Sarah who try to navigate their lives after the death of their friend Colleen. The event sparks a drive within the three who decide to make changes in their lives and live to the fullest. What follows is a hilariously heartwarming journey of friendship and self-realization.

‘Pivoting’ is a delight to watch due to its comedic timing and interesting storylines. Despite its comedic nature, the show beautifully conveys the message that it is never too late! No matter your age or dream, you should not give up your chase after happiness because life is too short to live with regrets. The trio of these middle-aged women certainly won’t let anything stop them from getting what they want! If you too are eager to learn about news regarding season 2 of this single-camera comedy, we have got you covered!

Pivoting Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Pivoting’ first premiered on January 9, 2022, on Fox. The season consisted of 10 episodes with a runtime of 22-23 minutes. The season finale aired on March 10, 2022, leaving fans asking for more.

Here is what we know about season 2 of ‘Pivoting’. As of now, Fox is yet to make any announcements regarding a possible renewal or cancellation of the comedy series. However, given the unique premise of the show along with comedic punches that would leave you in stitches, bizarre and yet oddly relatable characters, and heart-touching relationship dynamics, ‘Pivoting has been embraced by critics and audience alike. The amazing performances by the actors as well as the beautifully written script add even more to the Fox series.

Considering all the factors that have been in the favor of the show along with steady viewership numbers, the show might be back before you know it. We are hopeful for season 2 of ‘Pivoting’ that might be announced within a few months. If Fox does decide to go forward with the renewal, we expect season 2 sometime in Q1 or Q2 2023.

Pivoting Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Eliza Coupe plays the character of Amy joined by Ginnifer Goodwin who acts as Jodie while Maggie Q takes up the role of Sarah. Amy wants to become more involved with her family which includes spending time with her husband Henry (Tommy Dewey) and 7-year old son Luke (Marcello Reyes). Jodie meanwhile feels trapped in her marriage with Dan (Robert Baker). She has a huge crush on her fitness trainer Matt (JT Neal).

In case of a possible renewal, we hope to see most of the cast back to portray these beloved characters. Any additions to this impressive cast will be more than welcome!

Pivoting Family Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Colleen, Amy, Jodie, and Sarah have been inseparable friends since their childhood. Colleen’s death at the start of the show rocks the world of those left behind. Faced with the stark reality of life, the three friends question their life decisions and whether the life they are living is truly worth it. Colleen’s death makes them aware of just how truly short and abrupt life is. They decide to start living for themselves instead of various expectations that they have toiled under for so long.

As a local morning cooking show producer, Amy is certainly a workaholic but pledges to spend more time with her husband Henry and their children. Jodie decides to put herself first as she feels trapped as a stay-at-home of three in a loveless marriage. She starts trying to get in shape and meets Matt whom she finds attractive. The third member of the group, Sarah, is tired of her stressful life as a doctor and has been recently divorced. She gives up her medical career and starts working in a grocery store in order to turn her life around.

In case of a possible season 2, we will be able to further see the results of the decisions taken by the trio of women. We might finally be able to see the fruits of Amy’s efforts with her family and Sarah’s attempt at an apparently stress-free career path. Jodie’s huge crush on Matt is a huge source of entertainment for the viewers and we are certainly excited to see what happens next! The potential second season will definitely answer whether their attempts at pivoting their lives have truly been successful or not!

