Platonic Season 2 Episode 1 and 2 Recap: Will Sylvia and Jenna Be Friends?

Apple TV+’s comedy drama series ‘Platonic‘ follows the lives of Sylvia and Will, two close friends who experience the trials and tribulations of relationships, ambitions, and challenges to their own friendship. The narrative explores the complexities of a bond between a man and a woman that goes beyond the idea of romantic attraction and focuses on a genuine emotional connection. The previous season ended with Will announcing his engagement to Jenna, the CEO of the company he works for.

Meanwhile, Sylvia became a successful event planner and organized Andy and Katie’s wedding. The two lead characters reflect on their friendship and how they have been there for each other when it mattered most. Will requests that his buddy consider planning his wedding to Jenna in San Diego. The conclusion of the first season sets things up perfectly for episodes 1 and 2 of the second season, titled ‘The Engagement Party’ and ‘The Dinner Parties.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Reveals a Secret Crush

The season begins with Sylvia at a Honda showroom with Will, hilariously ranting about driving a new minivan, which she says will make her look invisible, unprofessional, and asexual. Will suggests she try a sports car instead, which turns out to be a real beast of a machine. He receives a call from Jenna, whom he affectionately calls “Penguini.” Sylvia makes fun of her friend for using such words, but struggles to drive the car, causing both of them to realize that maybe the vehicle is a bit too much. Later, Sylvia and her family drive down to San Diego for the wedding preparations. During the drive, Frances funnily runs a red light after supposedly spotting Timothée Chalamet by the road. Upon arriving at Will and Jenna’s house, the event planner is stunned by its magnificence.

Sylvia is welcomed home by the couple, after which Jenna asks her for help to convince Will to participate in a toast that her dad wants to hold. The food conglomerate CEO appears to be bossing her work, even speaking fluent Mandarin to communicate with clients, which takes Sylvia by surprise. Before his friend leaves, Will tells her that he has a crush on someone, making it difficult for him to process his upcoming wedding. The event planner is shocked and tells him to swallow his feelings. Charlie and his wife have a deep conversation about Will’s new troubles, and he tells her to listen to her friend, as it could be more than just pre-wedding jitters. Sylvia, however, believes that it’s just a case of Will getting cold feet before a big life event.

The husband convinces his wife to pay more attention to what her friend is saying and help him out. Sylvia expresses gratitude for being married to a great man and says it’s the best decision she has ever made. The story moves to Vista Del Sol Golf Club, where Will and Jenna’s engagement party takes place. The couple is impressed with Sylvia’s choice of decor, especially the cute mini penguins. After his fiancée leaves to attend to other guests, the protagonist apologizes to the event planner for bringing up his emotional issues previously and saying that he’s over his crush. She tells him not to worry and that she will be there for him if he wants to talk about it again. Sylvia tries to convince her friend to participate in his fiancé’s dad’s toast but fails.

A Case of Champagne Shortage at the Engagement Party

Andy, Reggie, and Omar greet Sylvia and Will, and Reggie shows interest in opening a second branch of the Lucky Penny. Andy admits that they are high on drugs and hilariously reveals that he mistakenly put a tablet of acid in one of the champagne flutes at the party, but lost track of it. To prevent an accidental case of drugging, Sylvia and Will hysterically ask everyone at the party to pour out their drinks, claiming that it’s an old Jewish tradition. However, due to the spilling of the champagne, there’s a shortage of drinks at the event. The wedding planner and Will rush to the kitchen, where Sylvia plans to mix Sprite and vodka to fool the guests into thinking they are drinking a Spanish cider.

However, the groom disagrees and plans to buy more champagne. They head out in a fancy jeep to buy more alcohol for the party. At the alcohol shop, Will finds out that there’s no stock of “Veuve Clicquot,” Jenna’s dad’s favorite champagne brand. In a rib-tickling moment, the two friends use made-up identities to purchase a reserved stock of the “Veuve Clicquot” and rush back to the jeep before the employees catch them. On the way back, despite Sylvia’s objection, Will abruptly stops at a sandwich shop, claiming it’s the best in the city. At the shop, an employee named Hannah flirts with Will while recommending the best sandwiches. Seeing her friend blush and his face light up, Sylvia figures out that the sandwich store employee is the one he has a crush on, which he admits to.

The event planner asks her buddy if he’s still in love with Jenna, to which he replies that, despite being in love with his fiancée, he feels a great connection to Hannah, because of her simplicity and vibe, as opposed to the elite circles of people around Jenna at fancy places. Will asks Sylvia for advice and tells her that his crush is a happy soul who likes summer. The wedding planner asks him not to get distracted and commit to the wedding, saying that marriage is scary, but he can do it. Hearing his friend’s words of encouragement, the groom feels more comfortable and drives back to the engagement party. However, the champagne bottles break, and the two friends awkwardly serve vodka and Sprite to the guests.

Jenna Starts to Doubt Will and Sylvia’s Relationship

Hank, Jenna’s father, toasts his future son-in-law, which is followed by Will rapping to catchy beats. After the toast, Jenna questions where her fiancé and Sylvia went, abandoning the party and hinting that she’s worried about the two being more than friends. A few days later, back in Los Angeles, Sylvia and her family encounter a coyote near the minivan as she prepares to organize Katie’s son’s birthday party. However, the animal leaves them in peace. At Sam’s birthday party, Sylvia and Katie discuss Will’s wedding and the fact that Jenna possibly hates the event planner. Katie tells Sylvia and her friend’s fiancé can never be real friends. Will spends time with Reggie, Andy, and Omar at a gastropub named Jay 6, belonging to Johnny 66, the brand owned by Jenna, which intends to open similar establishments nationally.

The friends talk about Jenna and Sylvia’s mutual hatred, and Andy suggests that Will not let his fiancée and his female friend talk to each other a lot. However, the situation is complicated as Sylvia is arranging the wedding. Reggie tells the protagonist that he’s been running an illegal VIP poker game at the Lucky Penny. Later, Will and Sylvia go to a wine tasting, but the engaged man tells her that his fiancée can’t make it as she’s stuck in San Diego, leaving the two of them alone. Sylvia says she wants to make an effort to be friends with Jenna, but later finds out through social media that Will was lying, as the CEO is in Los Angeles. The event planner worries about losing her friendship, but Charlie tries to calm her down by telling her not to overreact and let Will make his own decisions.

Later, the engaged man is surprised to see that Jenna and Sylvia are together, looking at decor options for the wedding. As the CEO steps out to take a call, the protagonist tells his friend not to spend time with his fiancée, as she tends to sabotage his relationships with women. However, the wedding planner tells him that she cannot continue being friends with him without developing a connection with his future wife. Despite the insecurities expressed by Will, Sylvia invites the engaged pair to a couple’s dinner at her place. Jenna wholeheartedly accepts the invitation. At Sylvia’s place, they greet the engaged couple, after which the beer enthusiast discreetly tells his wedding organizer not to bring up any of his past relationships during the dinner.

An Awkward Dinner Argument Between Will and Jenna

Before the dinner, Jenna asks Sylvia if there are any leads on the horse-drawn carriage for the wedding, but the event planner says it’s the first time she’s heard about it. It is discreetly revealed that Will was supposed to talk to her about it, but never did, which causes confusion. The CEO tells her to write things down so that she never forgets details. During the dinner, Jenna and Will have an embarrassing argument about the former’s claims that she started walking when she was just five months old and learnt to ice-skate at the age of one. Sylvia tries to calm down the situation, which only makes it more awkward. As the guests prepare to leave, the coyote makes an appearance again, scaring everyone.

Later, in the hotel room, Will apologizes to Jenna for arguing with her, and she admits that his friendship with the wedding planner makes her insecure. She intends to go out with her before she leaves for San Diego, hoping to mend things. Later, Sylvia calls Will, and they have a conversation about Jenna and the complications surrounding her. He agrees that the two ladies should probably be friends and admits his mistake of trying to keep them apart due to his own insecurities. The two women meet for dinner later and talk about being women in the modern world, during which the CEO awkwardly brings up quotes from 2023’s ‘Barbie‘ movie.

Jenna spots the head of the “Del Taco” at the restaurant and calls him a “Ken.” Later, in the ladies’ room, she admits she was anxious to be friendly with Sylvia due to her familiarity with Will and their close friendship. However, Jenna goes on to say that she is not insecure anymore, because the wedding planner is just a regular person and “nothing,” which makes Sylvia feel very awkward and embarrassed. The wedding planner pauses and starts to think about what just happened, as Jenna exits the space.

