Play Maysie Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

It’s natural for kids to be messy when they play with toys. They explore and experiment, which often leads to scattered toys and disorganized play areas. While it can be frustrating for parents, it’s important to remember that this is a normal part of childhood development and creativity. Entrepreneur Kayla Lupean created the unique product Play Maysie in 2020, a portable dollhouse with magnetic furniture connected at the base of the box.

Kayla appeared on ‘Shark Tank‘ season 14, episode 20, hoping to impress the Sharks and take home a great investment. Play Maysie is transforming the way children play by introducing a distinctive collection of portable dollhouses and dolls that offer an eco-friendly, imaginative, and screen-free play experience. Well, since the product managed to catch our interest, we decided to jump in and trace the company’s growth.

Play Maysie: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Play Masie are travel-friendly dollhouses that are appealing to kids and parents thanks to their functional and adaptable design. With its emphasis on sustainability, Play Maysie is setting a new standard for children’s toys, offering parents an environmentally responsible choice for their kids’ playtime while fostering their imagination and creativity. Before founding her company, Play Masie, Kayla Lupean worked as a photographer. She was a self-employed owner and photographer who had established her own business under the name of Kayla Lupean Photography.

Kayla specializes in capturing beautiful moments and turning them into cherished memories for her clients. With a passion for photography, she has honed her skills over time and is constantly improving her craft to deliver high-quality results. The CEO and founder of Play Maysie, Kayla proposed a portable dollhouse on Christmas Day in 2020. At that time, she was a wedding photographer who had lost most of her business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a single adoptive mom, Kayla noticed that her daughter’s toys had too many loose pieces, which made it difficult to keep them organized and extend playtime. She also observed that her daughter preferred playing close to her, which meant dragging toys around the house. These observations sparked Kayla’s idea for a portable, clutter-free dollhouse that would offer children a sustainable, open-ended play experience.

Play Maysie is committed to sustainability and uses high-quality materials, avoiding cheap plastic toys. The brand collaborates with trustworthy suppliers in China, who have helped bring Kayla’s vision to life. Additionally, Play Maysie donates cases to children entering the foster care system with every purchase made, showing the brand’s dedication to supporting the community.

Where is Play Maysie Now?

The Play Maysie portable dollhouse is a creative and modern take on the traditional dollhouse. This innovative dollhouse comes in a convenient lunchbox-style case that can be decorated with magnetic accessories provided by the brand. The dollhouses are designed to be inclusive and gender-neutral, offering a wide range of dolls that can inspire imaginative play for all children. One of the unique features of Play Maysie’s dollhouses is their magnetic floors, which are equipped with attached wooden furniture. This clever design means there are no loose or missing pieces, creating a clutter-free playtime experience. Additionally, it makes clean-up quick and easy, so parents don’t have to worry about searching for missing parts.

When it’s time to pack up, the dollhouses can be closed and stacked, making storage simple and convenient. They can be easily stored on shelves or hung on hooks, so they won’t take up too much space in your child’s room. This design feature is perfect for families living in smaller homes or apartments, allowing children to enjoy their toys without creating too much clutter. Another notable aspect of Play Maysie’s dollhouses is their gender-neutral design. This inclusivity allows children of all genders to enjoy the dollhouses and fosters a sense of inclusivity and acceptance from an early age. The dolls also come in various ethnicities and body types, further promoting diversity and inclusivity in play. The brand started a Kickstarter campaign and raised $29,475 for its business.

Play Maysie offers a diverse range of portable dollhouse cases, dolls, and accessories that cater to different play preferences. For example, the brand offers magnetic plush dollhouse dolls like Cora, Kate, and Jack, which are reversible and have interior magnetic bars. These dolls are ideal for children aged 3-8 years. The Home Case is a highly sought-after product that features a living room on one side and a kitchen on the other. It comes with wooden floors, fixed furniture, and a set of wooden magnetic accessories.

Play Maysie also offers other collections inspired by its appearance on the popular TV show Shark Tank. These include the Cozy Collection and the Shark Tank Home Collection, which offer all-inclusive play experiences with magnetic dolls, plush dolls, and holiday accessory sets. The dollhouses cost $48, and individual dolls cost extra. Each magnetic doll costs $6, and a set of 6 dolls costs $24; the Shark Tank Collection is now on sale at a discounted price of $145.80.

Read More: Oogiebear Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?