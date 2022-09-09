Polyamory Married And Dating: Where is the Cast Now?

Created by Natalia Garcia, Showtime’s ‘Polyamory: Married & Dating’ is a reality show with a unique premise. The series follows several polyamorous families as they try and navigate their lives while trying to find the best solution for themselves. As expected, things are far from smooth, and open relationships have their own share of hardships for the people involved. Additionally, they must battle against the negative connotations many people often associate with such situations.

Ever since its premiere in 2012, the show became known for addressing issues not often talked about by the public. Not only does it have all the dramatic elements that one expects from a reality show, but it also brings up some crucial points for people to understand and think over. The series ran for two seasons before ending in October 2013. After more than a decade since its first episode aired, fans of the show are curious about the current whereabouts of the cast members. If you, too, want to know about the same, we have your back!

Where Are Michael And KamalaDevi McClure Now?

As of writing, KamalaDevi McClure seems to be living quite happily. As a “pansexual, genderqueer art activist,” KamalaDevi has written over seven books which include ‘Don’t Drink the Punch,’ ‘Sacred Sexual Healing,’ ‘Polyamory Pearls,’ and many more. They have spent the last 20 years educating others about tantra, “sacred sexuality,” and temple arts, among many other topics. Presently, KamalaDevi is on a virtual tour to promote her latest two books, ‘Sex Shamans’ and ’52 Fridays.’

KamalaDevi is still married to Michael McClure and enjoys traveling with their husband. The McClures also have a son named Devin, who has recently started 10th Grade. The couple enjoys a polyamorous marriage and still seem to be on good terms with Jennifer Gold and Tahl Gruer, who also appeared in the Showtime series and were part of “The Pod,” along with the McClures. The four of them live in San Diego, California, and seem to enjoy each other’s company.

Where Are Jennifer Gold And Tahl Gruer Now?

Talking about the other half of San Diego’s “The Pod,” we have Jennifer “Jen” Gold And Tahl Gruer, who are legally married to each other but are in a polyamorous relationship. As of writing, Jen works as a Pilates instructor and is an avid advocate for Animal rights. She often goes out on dates in search of other partners and enjoys the freedom of her relationship with Tahl. The two are often seen in the company of the McClures with who they seem to have a good relationship.

Where Is Anthony And Lindsey Kate Cristofani Now?

Anthony Cristofani is presently a Lecturer and Writer at the University of California, where he teaches Italian and researches narratives from the prison industrial complex. The reality TV star has not left his passion for the music behind and is a part of The Sacred Dice as a songwriter and performer. During his time on the show, Anthony was legally married to Lindsey Kate Cristofani, and the two were in a relationship with Vanessa Carlisle, forming “The Triad.” However, it seems that the three have gone on their separate ways. Presently, Anthony seems to be involved with Sofia Marzocchi Traversa, though the nature of the relationship remains uncertain. Anthony has started traveling around the world and has recently been to some gorgeous locations in Italy.

Where Is Vanessa Carlisle Now?

During her time on ‘Polyamory: Married And Dating,’ Vanessa was in a relationship with Anthony and Lindsey Kate Cristofani, though does did not work out in the long term. Presently, Vanessa works as a writer, educator, consultant, and coach. She completed her Ph.D. in Literature and Creative Writing and got a certificate in Gender Studies from the University of Southern California. In January 2021, Vanessa celebrated the fourth anniversary of her relationship with J. Andreas. The reality TV star is also the mind behind the book titled ‘Take Me With You.’ In September 2021, Vanessa turned 42 and, as of writing, is thriving in her personal and professional lives.

Where Are Leigh Ann, Chris Reilly, And Megan Somerville Now?

Presently, Chirs Reilly and Leigh Ann do not seem to be in a relationship, though Chris seems quite close to Megan Somerville, who was his and Leigh’s girlfriend during their time on the sow’s second season. At present, Chris seems to be working as an Entrepreneur and is the owner and trainer at Reilly Muay Thai. The organization is a luxury facility that allows aspiring martial arts students a comfortable environment to learn fighting skills through experienced and professional tutors. One can get private or semi-private lessons, as well as, one-on-one training sessions from Chris himself. Meghan herself is an active member of the fashion industry and seems to still be in touch with Chris Reilly. Eghan seems fond of traveling and often shares pictures of places she has visited with her social media followers.

