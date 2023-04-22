Power Rangers Cast: Where Are They Now?

‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’ is a 1995 action-adventure film based on the popular television series of the same name. Directed by Bryan Spicer, the movie follows the adventures of the Power Rangers as they face off against their arch-nemesis Ivan Ooze, a powerful villain who has been trapped underground for thousands of years. The film features the same cast of characters as the television series, including Jason, Kimberly, Billy, Zack, and Trini, who must harness their powers and skills as ‘Power Rangers’ to save the world from Ivan Ooze’s evil plan.

Along the way, they encounter new allies, including Dulcea, a warrior who teaches them new fighting techniques, and the animal Zords, giant robotic creatures they can summon to aid them in battle. With its blend of action, humor, and high-flying martial arts, ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’ was a box office success and remains a beloved favorite among fans of the franchise. The OG ‘Power Rangers’ fans would be curious to know where their favorite cast members are. If you’re one of them, we’ve got you covered.

How did Jason David Frank Die?

Actor and Martial Artist Jason David Frank was temporarily a Guinness World Record holder in January 2013, as he successfully broke the existing record for the most 1-inch pine boards broken during freefall. He broke seven boards in his record-breaking attempt, but the record was later broken by Ernie Torres. Frank appeared on Super Power Beatdown as the White Ranger in 2013 and as the Green Ranger in 2015, fighting Scorpion from Mortal Kombat and Ryu from Street Fighter, respectively. He also starred in a web reality series called My Morphing Life.

In 2017, the actor had a cameo role in the film Power Rangers, and in 2018 he reprised his role as Tommy in an episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel for the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers. In August 2022, he announced that he had retired from the franchise. Sadly, on November 19 of the same year, Frank was found dead in his hotel room in Houston, Texas. As per reports, he died from hanging by suicide, following a long struggle with depression and other mental health issues. Frank’s wife, Tammie, who was also staying at the hotel, confirmed this. After his death, several of his former co-stars, including Amy Jo Johnson, Austin St. John, David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones, and Steve Cardenas, posted tributes to him.

Where is Amy Jo Johnson Now?

In the early 2000s, Amy Jo Johnson had roles in several films and TV shows, including ‘Interstate 60,’ ‘Pursuit of Happiness,’ and ‘Infested.’ She also appeared in the TV film ‘Hard Ground’ and had guest starring roles on ‘Spin City’ and ‘ER.’ In 2004, she starred in the fourth season of ‘The Division.’ Later, she had recurring roles in ‘Wildfire’ and ‘What About Brian’ and starred in TV films like ‘Magma: Volcanic Disaster’ and ‘Fatal Trust.’

From 2008 to 2012, Johnson was a series regular on the TV show ‘Flashpoint,’ playing Constable Jules Callaghan, and was nominated for a Gemini Award for her performance. Since then, she has had guest roles on various shows, including a recurring role as Hayley Price on ‘Covert Affairs’ in 2014. In 2019, she starred in the main cast of ‘The Has Been.’

Johnson is also a musician and has performed songs for her films, including “God” for ‘Bent’ and “Cracker Jacks” for ‘The Space Between.’ She was previously married to Olivier Giner and has one child with him. They divorced in 2017. Johnson currently resides in Toronto and became a dual citizen of the United States and Canada in 2015. She is currently dating screenwriter Matt Hotson and is co-writing issues of Power Rangers comic books with him for Boom! Studios. Additionally, Johnson directed an episode of ‘Superman & Lois’ in 2022.

Where is David Yost Now?

David Harold Yost is an actor and producer who is well-known for his portrayal of Billy Cranston in the ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ series, as well as the subsequent films and spinoffs. In 2016, he co-founded Affirmative Clothing, which specializes in Power Rangers-inspired designs. Yost also appeared in the short film ‘The Order’ in 2017 alongside other ‘Power Rangers’ co-stars.

In 2018, the actor expressed his interest in producing a reunion film for Netflix, and in September 2022, it was announced that Yost would return to the ‘Power Rangers’ franchise for a 30th-anniversary special called ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always,’ which premiered on April 19, 2023. The special also featured other original ‘Power Rangers’ cast members, including Walter Emanuel Jones, Steve Cardenas, Johnny Yong Bosch, Karan Ashley, and Catherine Sutherland.

Where is Johnny Yong Bosch Now?

Johnny Yong Bosch is an actor, musician, singer, and martial artist. He is best known for his role as Adam Park, the Black Power Ranger, Green Zeo Ranger, and Green Turbo Ranger in the ‘Power Rangers’ franchise. Bosch has also appeared in various martial arts TV shows and films. As a voice actor, he has lent his voice to characters such as Vash the Stampede in ‘Trigun,’ Ichigo Kurosaki in ‘Bleach,’ and Lelouch Vi Britannia in ‘Code Geass.’ He primarily does his voice-over work in Los Angeles, but he also travels to Dallas to record for Funimation.

In 2019, Bosch participated in a crowdfunding campaign for the film ‘Legend Of The White Dragon.’ In 2020, Bosch made his directorial debut with the film ‘Ark Exitus.’ He also formed a new band with former Eyeshine guitarist Masataka “Polo” Yazaki, called Where Giants Fall, and released their first self-titled studio album in November 2021. Bosch reprised his role as Adam Park in the 30th-anniversary special, ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always,’ which was released on Netflix in 2023.

Where is Karan Ashley Now?

Karan Ashley Jackson is best known for her role as Aisha Campbell, the second Yellow Power Ranger in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.’ In 1992, she was part of the girl group K.R.U.S.H, which contributed a song to the Mo’ Money soundtrack, under the name “Ashley Jackson.” Ashley was invited to the second ‘Power Rangers’ fan convention, ‘Power Morphicon,’ in 2010.

In the following year, the actress became a regular co-host and producer on the National Talk Radio Show “UnCensored Radio” with Katrina Johnson and Jeffrey Emmette. She also co-hosted the show’s reality TV show tie-in, “Uncensored Reality.” Recently, Ashley starred in the web series ‘Class Dismissed,’ alongside Nakia Burrise and Catherine Sutherland, both also ‘Power Rangers’ alumni. In 2017, she produced and starred in the short film ‘The Order,’ which featured many former Power Rangers cast members.

Where is Steve Cardenas Now?

After his role in Power Rangers, Cardenas opened up martial arts studios in Burbank, California, and his hometown of San Antonio. He also started a kids-specific program at Hollywood Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio and opened the Force/Balance Brazilian jiu-jitsu & Yoga school. Cardenas has won multiple awards from martial arts contests, including two Silver Medals at Copa Pacifica and a Gold Medal at the 2009 American National Championship.

In 2017, the actor starred in the short film ‘The Order’ with other ‘Power Rangers’ alumni. He reprised his role as Rocky DeSantos in ‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ for the 25th-anniversary episode and will also appear in the 30th-anniversary special, ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always,’ on Netflix.

Where is Paul Schrier Now?

Paul Schrier II is known for his portrayal of Farkas “Bulk” Bulkmeier in the ‘Power Rangers’ series. He played the character for seven seasons from 1993 to 1999 and then returned in 2011 for the eighteenth season of ‘Power Rangers Samurai,’ becoming the last original cast member to leave the show. Schrier has also directed several episodes of ‘Power Rangers,’ as well as 16 episodes of the ‘Hello Kitty’ animated series and a short film called ‘An Easy Thing’. He is also an artist and has worked on the comic book The Red Star. In 2017, he starred in his first animation voice role as Flonk in Cartoon Network’s Mighty Magiswords. He also appeared in the movies Wicked Game (2002) as Mom and The Order (2017) as Varus.

Where is Jason Narvy Now?

Jason Andrew Narvy is an American actor who played Eugene “Skull” Skullovitch on the various iterations of Power Rangers and film franchise from 1993 to 2012. He is a certified actor/combatant with the British Academy of Stage and Screen Combat, a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and holds a PhD in Theater Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Currently, he is an assistant professor of acting, directing, and musical theatre at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. Narvy is also a brand ambassador for Shout!Factory TV’s TokuSHOUTsu channel on Pluto TV. He remains close friends with his co-star Paul Schrier and was also close to Jason David Frank before his death.

Where is Paul Freeman Now?

Paul Freeman is a versatile English actor who has made notable appearances in theatre, television, and film. He gained recognition in the UK for his role as Martin Daniels in the romantic TV series ‘Yesterday’s Dreams.’ In the international arena, Freeman is best known for playing the role of René Belloq in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, Gustav Riebmann in season 4 of ‘Falcon Crest,’ Ivan Ooze in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie,’ and Reverend Shooter in ‘Hot Fuzz,’ among others.

Freeman is highly respected in the theatre world and has worked with prestigious theatre companies such as the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. He has been described by the Los Angeles Times as “one of Britain’s best-regarded actors, classically trained.” In television, Freeman has appeared in various shows such as ‘Midsomer Murders,’ ‘Waking the Dead,’ and Agatha Christie’s ‘Poirot.’ He played Colonel Carbury in Poirot’s episode ‘Appointment with Death’ and Adam Kingsley in the BBC adaptation of Minette Walters’ ‘The Dark Room.’

Freeman has also worked in films such as ‘Morlang,’ ‘When I’m 64’, and ‘Hard Boiled Sweets.’ He appeared as George Aaranow in the 2008 London revival of David Mamet’s ‘Glengarry Glen Ross.’ In 2012, he played Thomas Erpingham in the BBC’s ‘The Hollow Crown’ series’ adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Henry V.’ He played Kramrovsky in ‘High Strung,’ Evelyn Eldritch in ‘The Gatehouse,’ Tarburn in ‘Viking Destiny,’ and Father Ferro in ‘The Man from Rome.’

Where is Gabrielle Fitzpatrick Now?

Gabrielle Fitzpatrick is an Australian film and television actress who has starred in 11 films and has numerous television credits. Her most recent film involvement was in 2017’s ‘Fatties: Take Down the House,’ directed by Bob Gordon. Some of her notable television series include ‘Lost,’ ’24,’ and ‘NYPD Blue.’ She has appeared in films such as ‘Buck Naked Arson,’ ‘Clover Bend,’ and ‘The Last Sin Eater.’

Read More: Where Was Power Rangers Dino Fury Filmed?