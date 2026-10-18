Michelle, Gesine, and Antonia Tribute on Practical Magic 2: Who Are They?

‘Practical Magic 2’ brings another generation of the Owens sisters to the forefront while Sally and Gillian continue to drive the ship forward. The sequel takes place years after the events of the first film, with Kylie and Antonia having grown up to be young adults, navigating the turbulence of the world in their own right. However, the young pair of witches are unwittingly going through life half-blind. Their mother, Sally, had shielded them from the world of magic and witchcraft in an attempt to keep them safe from the curse that continues to loom over the family.

Unfortunately, despite her ignorance, Kylie falls victim to the curse as the man she loves, her boyfriend, Gideon, finds himself on death’s door. Thus, in an attempt to undo the inevitable, the eldest sister sets out to reverse the Owens family curse. In turn, her mother and her aunt go after her to ensure her desperation doesn’t lead her down the wrong path. The story continues building upon themes of sisterhood, pitching the bond between the Owens women as the most precious and powerful connection. In the end, the film maintains this thematic motif as it pays tribute to Michelle, Gesine, and Antonia.

Producer Denise Di Novi, Sandra Bullock, and Nicole Kidman Dedicate Practical Magic 2 to Their Respective Sisters

At its core, ‘Practical Magic 2’ is a story about two sisters whose undying loyalty and devotion toward one another become their salvation. The concluding dedication in the film reflects this same idea. The three women mentioned in the tribute, Michelle, Gesine, and Antonia, are sisters to key figures involved in the making of the film. Michelle Di Novi is the sister of Denise Di Novi, one of the producers of the project. The latter is also known for other titles like ‘Little Women,’ ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,’ ‘Heathers,’ and more. Gesine Bullock-Prado is the sister of Sandra Bullock, who portrays Sally Owens.

The younger sister, whom the actress thinks of as her own North Star, is a renowned pastry chef, attorney, and author. Interestingly enough, Bullock-Prado is also the baker behind the Jet Owens’ on-screen birthday cake. Lastly, Antonia Kidman is an Australian journalist and Nicole Kidman’s younger sister. The idea for ‘Practical Magic 2’ came from producer Di Novi, who pitched the concept to Bullock and Kidman, both of whom were instantly on board. In a conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, Bullock spoke about the sentiment behind the dedications. She said, “I think honoring those who have taken good care of us is imperative. We always forget….from the ancestors, to the aunts, to the grandmothers, the mothers, the sisters, we need to say it, so they can hear it.”

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