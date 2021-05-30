Developed by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama anime. It revolves around Gearless Joe, a young boxer who gains fame for boxing without any gear in a world where all other fighters use metallic frames to augment their strength. Season 1 of the show ends with Joe winning the inaugural Megalonia tournament. By the time season 2 begins, he has become a traveling fighter who participates in the underground matches under the moniker “Nomad.” Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 10 is set to release on June 6, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the primary director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Joe continues to rebuild Gym Nowhere despite the warnings for a powerful typhoon. Bonjiri and Santa are there to help him. Santa asks Joe to arrange an interview with Liu, but Joe tells him that he can’t do that. Meanwhile, after her conversation with Mikio, Yukiko asks Sakuma for all the data on the implant. Sakuma reveals to Yukiko that he wants to make the implant available to the military.

Joe visits Liu, who tells him that some of the injuries he has received during the match with Mac are likely going to be permanent. Elsewhere, Sachio wins a match and spots Aragaki. At the cemetery where Nanbu is buried, Joe and Sachio have a normal conversation for the first time in a while. Mac reads the story of the hummingbird and Nomad to his child as the typhoon rages on the outside. With Bonjiri, Santa, and the others’ help, Joe manages to save Nowhere. The episode ends as Mac challenges Joe. In episode 10, Joe might not initially accept the challenge, but circumstances would inevitably lead him back into the ring. He might reopen Nowhere in the next episode.

