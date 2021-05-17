Developed by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama anime. Set in a dystopic future, the story revolves around the eponymous sport, a variation of boxing in which fighters wear metal frames to augment their strength. The protagonist is Joe, who gains popularity by fighting without any gear and winning the Megalonia tournament in season 1. By the time season 2 opens, he has become a traveling fighter, taking part in underground fights under the moniker “Nomad.”

Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 8 is set to release on May 23, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the primary director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Liu and Yuuri learn from Santa that Joe is back in town. Liu knows that Joe wasn’t completely himself during their match 5 years back, so he tells Yuuri that he wants to spar with Joe. He later visits Joe at Gym Nowhere and makes the request. Initially surprised, Joe eventually accepts the offer. Liu is presently the reigning champion. His next match is against Mac. Once a burnt-out boxer, Mac saved several people from an incident related to gang violence but suffered life-threatening injuries himself. This was when Ryugo Sakuma, a brilliant young entrepreneur, stepped in and installed the Brain Encoding System (BES for short) in Mac’s brain.

The system sends signals to the artificial nerve tract built from assisting gears. This allowed Mac to regain his mobility. He later started boxing and has been on a meteoric rise since. It is revealed that Shirato Group is involved in the BES venture. Meanwhile, in the early period of the training session between Joe and Liu, the latter dominates the exchange. But Joe soon finds the spark that he has been missing all this while, and the session turns into a display of both fighters’ skills.

As Mac walks out into the arena on match day, he stares at Joe, making the latter confused. In episode 8, Mac might win the match against Liu, and this will likely set up a future bout between him and Joe.

