Is Decoy Dan Based on a Real Actor? Where is Dan Schrack Now?

‘Primetime’ is a Lance Oppenheim directorial that delves into a dramatized exploration of the behind-the-scenes of the reality TV show ‘To Catch a Predator.’ The story follows Chris Hansen, one of the most prominent hosts at Dateline NBC. On his show, he and his team work to set up traps on the internet for potential pedophiles to lure them off the web and into real-life confrontations. These sting operations are designed to feel real to the targets, using actors, usually in their 20s, who can play as decoys, including children, during encounters.

Around the time that Chris’ show gets moved to the coveted primetime slot, the production hires its newest face, Dan Plum. An aspiring actor who is looking for a credit to pave the way for his initiation into the actors’ guild, Dan ventures into this job without fully understanding its scope. Eventually, as he continues to play the part of “Decoy Dan,” the role exacts a brutal toll on his psyche. Though far from a biopic, ‘Primetime’ retains a direct basis in reality. As a result, fans are bound to grow curious about how far this real-life inspiration stretches for the character of Dan Plum.

Dan Plum is a Composite Character With Seemingly One Notable Real-Life Counterpart

Although based on true events and with real-life people at the center of its narrative, ‘Primetime’ maintains a complex relationship with reality. Despite its biographical elements, the film takes significant creative liberties, blending facts with fiction to explore a stylized, psychologically nuanced story about the commercialization of justice. As a result, the various components of the story retain varying levels of connection to reality. In the case of Dan Plum, the character itself is meant to be an amalgamation of the numerous actors who worked on the real TV show ‘To Catch a Predator’ during its run in the mid-2000s. However, a large portion of Dan Plum’s characterization and storylines seem to be inspired by one specific real-life individual: Dan Schrack.

Schrack auditioned for ‘To Catch a Predator’ in the mid-2000s, sometime around 2006. An LA resident for a few years, the 21-year-old was pursuing a stable acting career and signing up for auditions left and right. Consequently, it wasn’t until he arrived at the audition that a producer filled him in on what exactly he was signing up for. Once he was booked for the project, Schrack went on to be a part of the show for seven episodes, participating in four sting operations across California and Texas. The last operation he was a part of, which took place in the Texan city of Murphy, became the real-life inspiration for the climactic storyline in ‘Primetime.’ The operation involved Bill Conradt, one of the most high-profile subjects in the history of ‘To Catch a Predator.’

In this operation, Schrack served as the decoy while the real-life crew of ‘To Catch a Predator’ worked with the Murphy law enforcement authorities to confront Conradt at his own house, with search and arrest warrants. Before officers could take him into custody inside the hallway of his home, the 56-year-old assistant district attorney died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Schrack, as the decoy bait for Conradt, was one of the last people to speak to the man over the phone. Beyond this situational connection, Dan Plum’s character shares several other links to Schrack. From working in a Toys “R” Us commercial to an affinity for musicals, the fictionalized character mines notable inspiration from the real-life actor. Yet other aspects of Plum’s story, like his mentor-mentee relationship with Robert Pattinson’s Chris Hansen, remain entirely a creation of the film. Thus, ultimately, Dan Plum’s journey in ‘Primetime’ proves to be part fact, part fiction.

Dan Schrack is Serving as a News Anchor and Communications Expert Today

Dan Schrack’s run on ‘To Catch a Predator’ lasted from 2006 to 2007. The operation in Murphy, Texas, marked the end of his time on the show, though the series continued to air for a while after the incident. The suicide of Bill Conradt had a lasting impact on the young actor, who has since stated that he would never even consider being a part of such an episode again in the future, even if he were to be offered $10 million dollars for the job. In 2025, he appeared on ‘Predators,’ where he spoke about his experience.

Schrack shared, “I know I was at the house when I heard what happened (with Bill Conradt). It might have been an hour after that that we were told, that’s it. We’re done. We’re done with you guys. And then, I know I’ve blocked that out. I know I have.” He further shared, “I don’t like knowing that I could have been the last person that this guy had a conversation with, outside of when police showed up. This was something that I had started to pack up as nicely as I could and bury as far back as possible.”

Following his departure from ‘To Catch a Predator,’ the actor continued to pursue other fields of work, including some real estate work as well as a period of involvement in hospitality. Eventually, he pivoted to journalism, working as an intern and later producer at WIVB-TV. In 2017, Schrack finally made the shift to anchoring the morning news for southern New York and northern Pennsylvania. Alongside being the Morning Anchor at 13WHAM, he’s also a communications expert who offers courses and more through his self-founded business, Own Your Experience. Today, Schrack is located in Rochester, New York, and continues to remain in the public eye.

Read More: Primetime Ending Explained: Is Chris Hansen’s To Catch a Predator Canceled?