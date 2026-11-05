Is Kristyn Based on a Real Person? Are Chris Hansen and His Wife Still Together?

In ‘Primetime,’ Chris Hansen serves as the host of a show that hunts child predators. He finds himself in a high-pressure situation as the walls of his professional and personal lives close in on him at the same time. The ambitious journalist’s reality TV series, in which he and his crew run sting operations to catch predators soliciting sex from decoy minors, has reached new heights. As a result, it’s been moved to the primetime slot, where it will be competing with the best that entertainment of the mid-2000s has to offer. However, this also ups the ante on the show’s promise to deliver bigger and better hunts for the audience.

Consequently, Chris finds himself obsessing over the possibility of catching the proverbial whale, aka a high-profile subject for the series. Simultaneously, a magazine gets hold of the host’s extramarital affair with a woman named Kristyn. As the scandal threatens to break out, it puts Chris’ reputation as well as his marriage to his wife, Mary, on the line. The film’s focus on this secondary plotline, revolving around infidelity, is bound to bring the audience’s attention and intrigue to any real-life scandals surrounding the real Chris Hansen and his marriage.

Primetime’s Depiction of Chris Hansen’s Affair Blends Fact With Fiction

Instead of a biopic, ‘Primetime’ offers a complex exploration of Chris Hansen’s career, particularly his work on ‘To Catch a Predator.’ As a result, the film forgoes biographical accuracy and authenticity in favor of thematic identity as it analyses the relationship between justice and the inherent voyeuristic performativity of reality TV. Consequently, facts related to the actual TV series and its real-life host are often deprioritized in favor of the story the film wants to tell. Something similar happens with the character of Krysten and her on-screen relationship with Chris. In real life, Hansen was in fact involved in a cheating scandal. However, the timeline presented in the film remains detached from reality.

In ‘Primetime,’ the cheating scandal involving Kristyn is unraveling in 2006, around the same time when Chris’ show zeroes in on an assistant district attorney. Notably, while both these instances are based in reality, their chronological proximity to one another is an invention of the film. The death of Chief Felony Assistant District Attorney for Rockwall County, Bill Conradt, took place in 2006. On the other hand, it was in June 2011 that the first report making claims of Hansen’s extramarital affair was published. The host, who was in his 50s at the time, was accused of being involved with 30-year-old Florida television reporter Kristyn Caddell. The report claimed that hidden cameras had spotted the duo having dinner together at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Manalapan, Florida, before moving to Caddell’s apartment in Palm Beach.

At the time, a source close to Hansen denied these allegations, claiming he and Caddell were long-time friends with no romantic entanglements. Inversely, the Florida reporter herself shared a different truth down the line. She claimed that during her involvement with Hansen, she believed the Dateline NBC host’s marriage was already ending. She also described the affair as her biggest mistake. Later, more allegations arose of Hansen having an affair with Kathleen Collins, a Las Vegas singer. Thus, the film’s depiction of an extramarital affair involving the host of ‘To Catch a Predator’ remains rooted in a real-life scandal. Nevertheless, the details of the affair and its timeline stand outside of factual reality.

Chris Hansen’s First Marriage Ended in 2020

Chris Hansen’s marriage to Mary Joan Hansen survived in the immediate aftermath of the cheating scandal. Despite the allegations of infidelity, the couple, who have two children together, Chase and Connor, stayed together for many more years. Yet, their relationship eventually deteriorated over time. Years later, the couple separated and stopped living together. In June 2018, Mary Joan filed for divorce. Later, she shared that in those last few years, their marriage had “broken down irretrievably.” Two years later, in 2020, the duo’s divorce was ultimately finalized. Since then, the journalist has moved on in his romantic life. Today, Hansen is with his second wife, Gabrielle Gagnon, whom he married in 2021. The couple has been happily married since then and continues to build a life together.

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