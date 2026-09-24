Where Was Primetime Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Inspired by the 2007 Esquire article titled ‘Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die’ written by Luke Dittrich, ‘Primetime’ is a biographical psychological thriller drama movie helmed by Lance Oppenheim in his directorial feature film debut. Set in 2006, the narrative centers on Chris Hansen, the notorious host of the reality show titled ‘To Catch a Predator,’ as he finds himself entangled in a world of trouble while trying to make television history.

Known for trapping potential pedophiles with the help of hidden cameras and enabling their arrests, Chris’ undercover investigation turns into something highly controversial, putting his reputation and livelihood at risk. The crime drama features a talented ensemble cast comprising Robert Pattinson, Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Matthew Maher. The hidden-camera setups and traps laid by Chris and his team take place in numerous residences and closed spaces, giving way to some claustrophobic and unsettling visuals.

Primetime Filming Locations

Robert Pattinson’s ‘Primetime’ was shot primarily in Louisiana, specifically in the Greater New Orleans. According to reports, principal photography for the Lance Oppenheim directorial commenced in early February 2025 under the production title ‘Bluefin Tuna’ and continued for nearly two months before wrapping up by the end of March of the same year. The filmmaker, Lance Oppenheim, expressed his gratitude for being able to bring the narrative to life, stating, “primetime… my first fiction movie, has picture wrapped! i’m sad it’s over!! thank you to our clown car of amazing cast and crew in new orleans and from all over that made this possible.. so many lifelong friends made in the process.”

Greater New Orleans, Louisiana

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Primetime’ were reportedly lensed in Greater New Orleans, also known as the New Orleans metropolitan area. Centering on the city of New Orleans, the metropolitan area encompasses seven Louisiana parishes. In NOLA, the production team set up camp on various streets and neighborhoods, including the French Quarter. During the shoot, they were spotted taping several important scenes at the corner of Bourbon Street and St. Ann Street. In late March 2025, the cast and crew members took over the historic neighborhood of Algiers, situated on the West Bank of the Mississippi River.

A key sequence involving simulated special-effects gunfire was shot in the 1000 block of Patterson Road under police supervision to ensure public safety. The filming unit also traveled from New Orleans to nearby census-designated places, such as Harvey, where they reportedly taped crucial scenes at a hotel. Furthermore, the census-designated place of Chalmette served as yet another prominent shooting destination for ‘Primetime’ as the production team took over a real-life courtroom to record numerous indoor sequences. Apart from ‘Primetime,’ Greater New Orleans has served as a production location for several film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘American Made,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Now You See Me,’ ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For,’ ‘The Killer,’ ‘The Pelican Brief,’ ‘Your Honor,’ and ‘Leverage: Redemption.’

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