Is Now You See Me Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, ‘Now You See Me’ is a crime thriller that follows four enigmatic magicians on a heist spree, stealing millions under the FBI’s nose. These tricksters: Danny the Illusionist, Merritt the Mentalist, Jack the Sleight and Henley the Escape Artist join hands to form a troupe called The Four Horsemen, performing all over the country. Their act is notorious for its grand finale – a trick that drains the bank accounts of the corrupt, funneling the money to the audience and those in need. A cat-and-mouse chase ensues between the Horsemen and FBI agent Dylan Rhodes, unraveling all the sleights of magic. At once a peek into the world of illusions and a riveting critique of greed and corruption, ‘Now You See Me’ shows its audience the power of imagination in fighting corporate control.

Owing to the compelling performances of the talented ensemble cast comprising Jesse Eisenberg, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Mélanie Laurent as well as the tight script that effectively blends crime, suspense with slick magic and illusions, the 2013 heist movie garnered a decent fanbase. The success led to it spawning a magic-based franchise, with a sequel titled ‘Now You See Me 2′ and a third installment titled ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.’ However, intrigue around the origin of the original film has always remained.

Now You See Me Draws Inspiration From Real-Life Magicians

‘Now You See Me’ is an entirely fictional story written by Edward Ricourt, Boaz Yakin, and Ed Solomon. In an interview with The Wrap, Ricourt revealed that he came up with the original concept while thinking about the biggest thing one would do if one were a magician. Expressing that he wanted this movie to retain the feel and aesthetics of a real magic show, Ed Solomon said, “I wanted it to not make fun of magic.” While ‘Now You See Me’ is not based on a particular heist, it is reportedly inspired by the real-life tradition of magicians and escape artists. David Copperfield, one of the most celebrated magicians in the world, is credited as the direct inspiration for the movie’s magical elements and also as a consultant on many stunts and set pieces in the narrative.

For further assistance, director Louis Leterrier roped in David Kwong, an illusionist who specializes in film consulting, to play a key role in fine-tuning the screenplay and teaching the actors magic tricks. Leterrier gave Kwong significant creative freedom. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the former recalled specifically asking the latter for sequences he wanted to perform but didn’t have the methods for. These sequences became a reality in ‘Now You See Me.’ Leterrier also fulfilled his desire to use practical effects as much as possible, further blurring the lines between real and illusion, mimicking the effect these performances would have in real life.

Now You See Me Explores Themes of Corporate Corruption

An important mystery running in the background throughout the entire film is The Four Horsemen’s connection to a mysterious organization called The Eye: a Secret Society comprising the most talented magicians from around the world. They steal from the rich and redistribute it among the poor, dedicating themselves to balancing the scales of justice. This cabal draws on the tradition of Robin Hood, attracting not just the Horsemen but also the audience. There is a strong yearning for justice and fairness, which the magic of the movie fulfills. The Horsemen’s series of heists – targeting a bank, an insurance tycoon, and a security company, in quick succession – all connect to a deeper message. More than entertainment, they are an attack on the system that has been corrupted by the powerful.

The Horsemen then assume the role of a vigilante group, using their genius to snatch control away from the rich and hand it back to those in need. This feat is best expressed in the sequence with Arthur Tressler, whose money is given away to audience members who were denied insurance coverage after Hurricane Katrina. Since this performance specifically involves the use of the audience, it establishes itself as an instrument of the masses, standing at odds with Tessler’s cruel isolating business tactics. The Horsemen never keep the money they steal for personal gains; all of it goes to public aid. The money stored in the vaults, on the other hand, is replaced by counterfeits or balloon animals. It is a mockery of the superficiality of the rich. As things go full circle, their evil comes back to haunt them in ways they would least expect.

Magic is Also an Allegory for Control in Now You See Me

‘Now You See Me’ touches on its nature as a piece of fiction, designed to encourage suspension of disbelief and lull the mind into watching a piece of thrilling entertainment. However, bringing the audience’s attention to this phenomenon and making a larger point through it is the movie’s greatest strength. Converting commentary into a grand spectacle is one way of drawing attention, and this is something understood by both The Four Horsemen and the makers of the film.

Magic is, in the end, a play of perception. Information is often withheld and manipulated to create illusions and control the narrative. ‘Now You See Me’ uses the performance of magic as an analogy for the performance of the rich; a dishonesty that, unlike magic, harms the innocent. It is the magic used by people like Tressler, people who exploit the poor with no care for their well-being. The Horsemen’s heists, then, are not just a way of redistributing wealth, but a way of reclaiming magic. ‘Now You See Me’ is an explosive, magical display of freedom and creativity designed to do what is right: spread joy and wonder among the masses.

