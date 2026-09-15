Where is Neagley Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Based on the character created by Lee Child, Prime Video’s ‘Neagley’ is an action crime series created by Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton. The spin-off of ‘Reacher‘ centers on the competent private investigator Frances Neagley, a former military protege of Jack Reacher with experience working with the 110 Special Investigators. Her life turns upside down when one of her old, beloved friends is killed in an accident under suspicious circumstances. Taking matters into her own hands, Neagley makes the most of her knowledge and investigative skills to get to the bottom of the truth, even if it means putting her own life in danger. The mystery thriller show is set in the same universe as ‘Reacher’ in Chicago, Illinois, with the city’s hustle and bustle reflecting the commotion in the titular character’s life.

Neagley Filming Locations

The shooting for the spin-off series is conducted in Ontario and Illinois, particularly in Toronto and Chicago. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of ‘Neagley’ got underway in February 2025 and continued for nearly four months before wrapping up in June of the same year. Maria Sten, who portrays the titular character, announced the conclusion of the shoot for the debut season, stating, “that’s a wrap on #Neagley season 1! 🎬 this story is so so special, folks. I cannot wait for you all to see what we’ve cooked up! I hope you’re ready cause it’s gonna be a wild one!”

Toronto, Ontario

In keeping with the original series, the production team of ‘Neagley’ settled on Ontario, particularly Toronto, as the primary filming location. The cast and crew filmed across several areas in the metropolis to paint the visual canvas of the action thriller. Often dubbed the Hollywood of the North alongside Vancouver, Toronto is one of the world’s leading filming destinations, thanks to a combination of favorable weather conditions, advanced infrastructure, first-rate production studios, skilled technicians and local talent, film-friendly policies, supportive authorities and local communities, and a diverse landscape, which enable it to convincingly double up for a wide range of locations. Thus, these factors, along with the remarkable versatility of the city, made it an ideal stand-in for Chicago, Illinois, where the events of the show unfold.

Chicago, Illinois

The cast and crew of the spin-off series also visited Chicago, Illinois, to film a portion on location in order to recreate the distinct identity of the Windy City and add a layer of authenticity to the visual narrative. Wrigley Field, the historic baseball stadium at 1060 West Addison Street in the neighborhood of Wrigleyville, also served as one of the shooting spots. Situated on Chicago’s North Side, the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball is the beloved home of the Chicago Cubs. Aside from the stadium, the team likely captured the prominent landmarks, such as its streetscapes, architecture, neighborhoods, and urban structures, to ground the story in its setting as Neagley tackles the ups and downs in her mission.

Read More: Where is Reacher Filmed?