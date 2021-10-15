Proper Good Shark Tank Update: Where is Proper Good Meals Today?

From vegan to keto to dairy-free, nowadays, everyone has different needs and requirements for their food. Yet, that gets quite hard to maintain when combined with a need to stay healthy while also hustling. Either people don’t eat for a little while, or they end up consuming not-so-nutritious products. That’s where Proper Good comes into play with its 90-second wholesome meals that can be eaten at any time, anywhere, with zero compromises. So now, with the company’s appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ season 13 episode 2, if you’re curious to know more, we’ve got you covered.

Proper Good: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Proper Good is owned and operated by Chris and Jennifer Jane, who have been innovative entrepreneurs for a while now. Having grown up along the south coast of England, Chris earned his undergraduate degree in finance before relocating to Bozeman, Montana, where he became the co-founder of Montana Mex alongside Jennifer and Eduardo Garcia. He claims to have had a business streak since he was 11; thus, walking into this industry was natural, especially with his hunger for “clean” eating. After all, organic oils and condiments are what Montana Mex mainly trades in.

However, by late-2018 or early-2019, Christopher and Jennifer broke away from the organization, allowing him to focus upon his MBA degree from Stanford entirely. It was here that he came up with the idea of Proper Good, almost ready-to-eat packed meals with clean ingredients and no chemical preservatives. Since his sister, Jennifer, has her own set of unique skills to offer, thanks to over seven years of experience at Active Ingredient Group as a former Creative Director and Founding Partner, she entered the firm as well. And they launched directly to consumers in April 2020.

Proper Good is based on three simple principles, as per their website: the siblings love eating well, dining easy, and having fun with food (while also dressing up in ridiculous outfits). All this reflects in their commodities and packaging. As we mentioned above, Chris and Jennifer have ensured zero preservatives, meaning they just include functional ingredients. Coming to the packaging, it’s transparent and allows you to store your meals at room temperature — no refrigeration or freezing required. In short, all you ever have to do is take out your packet, pour, heat, and eat.

Proper Good: Where Are They Now?

Since its launch, Proper Good has expanded quite a lot, particularly due to its alternatives for those who are on keto, dairy-free, or gluten-free diets. One of the main ingredients, apart from turmeric and except for within the vegan products, is grass-fed bone broth, which has numerous health and immunity-boosting benefits, so that’s a plus as well. The firm provides just soups at the moment, but the myriad of options guarantees that there will be something for everybody. From broccoli cheddar to cream of chicken, you can have it all. A seasoning and oatmeals are the only other additions.

Proper Good products are currently only available on their official website, and each pack costs between $6-8. Yes, it’s a little more on the expensive side compared to other well-known brands, but the quality and nutritious benefits it supplies seem unmatched. With that said, you can directly save 15% if you subscribe instead of just placing a one-time order on combined packages. The best part, though, is that if you do not enjoy your meal at all, there is a 30-day complete money-back guarantee.

Read More: Update on Songlorious From Shark Tank