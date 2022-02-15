Queens Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Created by Zahir McGhee,’ Queens‘ is a musical drama TV series that follows four friends — Brianna, Naomi, Jill, and Valeria — who formed once the legendary hip-hop group known as Nasty Bitches. With their sheer talent and spirit, the ladies took the world of music by storm in the 90s. However, their present situation paints a different picture as they barely speak to each other anymore. But a chance reunion in their 40s allows them to bring Nasty Bitches back to life and attain new heights of fame.

Thus begins the journey of the former musical icons to overcome their struggles and reclaim their spot as the top hip-hop group in history. Viewers have loved the first season of the show for its foot-tapping musical numbers and the engaging narrative that highlights the themes of sisterhood and interpersonal relationships. Naturally, fans are eager to know if there ever will be a second outing of the show. To answer everyone’s doubts, here is everything we know about ‘Queens’ season 2!

Queens Season 2 Release Date

‘Queens’ season 1 premiered on October 19, 2021, on ABC. It concluded its run on February 15, 2022, with a total of 13 episodes of approximately 42 minutes duration each.

As of now, the makers have not made any official announcements about the show being renewed for a second season. But given the popularity of season 1 among fans and the various possible story arcs left to explore after the finale episode, there is a high probability that there is at least one more season of the show on the horizon. Moreover, several other musical drama shows like ‘Glee‘ and ‘High School Musical: The Series‘ have returned with at least two seasons to entertain viewers. If ‘Queens’ follows the same path, chances for a potential season 2 will increase.

Considering all the aforementioned points, the network shall most likely greenlight the show’s second season in the coming months. How soon viewers may get to watch it depends upon the production schedule set by the network and the availability of the cast members. If all goes as planned, ‘Queens’ season 2 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q4 2023.

Queens Season 2 Cast Members: Who can be in it?

If season 2 of ‘Queens’ is confirmed, Brandy Norwood, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez will return as the members of Nasty Bitches — Naomi, Jill, and Valeria. Taylor Sele might reprise his role as the group’s manager Eric, while Remy Ma can reappear as Zadie AKA Lady Z, Nasty Girl Records’ newly signed artist. Other cast members who may come back include Precious Way (JoJo), Cam’ron (as a dramatized version of himself), Pepi Sonuga (Lauren), and Gaius Charles (Thomas or Tomas).

However, it is unclear whether Eve J. Cooper, who plays Brianna, may return since she took a hiatus from the show due to her pregnancy. Also, RonReaco Lee will not be reprising Jeff’s role as the character has met his fate. Apart from them, the cast may see some new faces as more characters can be introduced to expand the storyline.

Queens Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, the Nasty Bitches members meet again after several years and decide to make a comeback to the hip-hop scene. While Brianna struggles with her husband Jeff’s infidelity and subsequent death, Naomi gets taken aback by the return of her former flame Cam’ron. This leads to a question on her daughter JoJo’s paternity, but it is soon revealed that Eric is the father. Elsewhere, Jill struggles with her past trauma, and Valeria aims to find the truth about her roots. The group realizes that a lot has changed in the music industry since their glory days and faces challenges while getting back into their groove.

Furthermore, their new protégé Lauren AKA Lil Muffin grapples with the exploitation by the industry and her drug addiction. Jill’s ex-husband Darren shoots Brianna and Eric, but the former fakes her death and escapes to Piedras Blancas. On the other hand, Valeria impulsively gets married to Thomas, and the group starts a music label named Nasty Girl Records. They sign and mentor Zadie as a new artist, who soon begins to prove her mettle.

Meanwhile, Jill overcomes her fears to return to the recording booth and Valeria’s career as a single artist blossoms. As season 1 ends, Nasty Bitches prepares to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, but the ladies are left feeling incomplete due to Brianna’s absence. In a shocking twist, another question arises on JoJo’s paternity.

If renewed, the sophomore season shall most likely pick up from the events of the season 1 finale and answer the question of who JoJo’s birth father is. Furthermore, it shall explore the possibility of Brianna’s return or whether Zadie takes her place in Nasty Bitches. Lastly, it may delve into Valeria’s journey to preserve her heritage. In addition, new characters may arrive in the potential season 2 to spice things up for the group.

