R3versal: Where is the Rhythm + Flow Italy Contestant Now?

Although Anna Imperatore, better known in the rap scene as R3veresal, is no stranger to the industry, she decided to test her mettle among the best on Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow Italy’ season 3. The way she carried herself both on and off-stage, how she navigated the different challenges, and her confidence definitely made her a fan favorite among audiences across the globe. It was evident that she is not only deeply passionate about her craft and knows what she is doing, but is also determined to make a name for herself, so fans can’t help but support her efforts.

R3versal’s Entry Into the Competition Wasn’t Typical

While most contestants give a live audition in front of all the judges on stage to make it through to the final auditions, ciphers, studio, and other rounds, R3versal’s journey was different. That’s because while she wanted to prove herself on arguably the biggest platform in the Italian hip-hop scene as of writing, she was hand-picked by already established artist Lazza to audition separately. Therefore, she gave a performance against just one other contender in front of Lazza and Emanuele Palumbo (better known as Geolier), resulting in them mutually choosing her thanks to her level of skill.

The way R3versal used her soft voice to relay her story and message, all the while matching it with an impressive tone, showcased her experience. Her bars were strong, her enunciation clean, and her sense of style clear, leaving them with no choice but to commend her and move her forward. From what we can tell, she broke all the rules during the final auditions, delivering a performance of a lifetime that made her journey all the more memorable. At every step, she showcased that she was where she is supposed to be – in the center of the Italian rap scene.

R3versal is Thriving as an Artist and Music Producer

It was in the summer of 2023 when R3versal broke through the music scene by having one of her videos on YouTube titled ‘How To Make A Travis Scott Type Beat from Scratch’ go viral. It initially hit 10,000 views almost overnight, but as she kept refreshing it throughout the week, it went up to 20k and then 30k – as of writing, the video has over 48.5k views. According to her own accounts, it led her to get a call from a US-based producer who had already worked with artists like Future and Lil Baby, so she was excited to move forward and collaborate with them. Since then, the Le Vele native from the suburb of Scampia in Naples, Italy, has only continued to rise in the industry.

R3versal released her debut single “Bad B***h” in November 2024, which she followed with “Aspiè” in February 2025, “Nient” in June 2025, and a couple of freestyles in December 2025. She then released “Hip Hop” in March 2026, all the while continuing to do more freestyle work and dabble in the field of music production. One of her most recent originals is titled “Pink Take,” which she performed live in April 2026, as it perfectly encapsulates her style of mixing both Italian and English to convey her message. She said in the Netflix show, “The part of this job that I’m most passionate about is creating something from scratch. Giving birth to a beat is an incredible experience. I feel like the parent of my beats,” and it seems like she stands by it to this day.

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