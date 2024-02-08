Claude “Raël” Vorilhon Net Worth: How Rich is Raëlism Founder?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that French native Claude “Raël” Maurice Marcel Vorilhon is much more than just a sports journalist turned religious founder and leader. This much is actually even evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Raël: The Alien Prophet,’ especially as it delves deep into the way his UFO beliefs have since apparently spiraled into a controversial cult. It thus comes as no surprise he himself has benefited a lot through this International Raëlian movement, living a life of complete luxury despite not technically receiving a salary for his work.

How Did Claude “Raël” Vorilhon Earn His Money?

Since Claude’s early years weren’t entirely stable considering he was raised in his grandmother’s Ambert home before being sent to a couple of boarding schools, he became independent at 15. Though the way he did it was by running away and hitchhiking to Paris, where he subsequently spent the next three years busking on streets or playing music in local cafés as well as cabarets. Little did he know this is how he’d come across a radio director scouting for young talent, resulting in him landing such a record deal that he was essentially on his way to stardom as Claude Celler.

But alas, Claude’s rising pop career came to an abrupt yet total halt following fall 1970 despite him having already released six singles because the aforementioned director took his own life. That’s when he decided to switch his career and step into sports journalism — particularly owing to his childhood-turned-lifelong interest in car racing — before evolving into a publisher too. He actually created a sports car magazine by the name of Autopop in 1971, which soon enabled him to not only test the latest automobiles but also enter the world of racing as a genuine race car driver.

However, everything turned upside down for Claude in December 1973 as he experienced an alien visitation in a secluded area of a French volcanic crater, changing his entire trajectory. This extraterrestrial being had apparently told him humanity was a product of their advanced scientific experiments, and now it was his job to let the world know its origin while expanding everyone’s horizons. This being had allegedly even gone as far as to identify himself as Claude’s biological father and his race as Elohim before asserting he should anticipate their return by building them a residential embassy.

Claude hence launched the UFO religion of MADECH, later better known as Raëlism or the International Raëlian Movement (IRM), based on certain aspects that were allegedly explained to him. He also ended up changing his name to Raël, gave up the entirety of Autopop in 1974, and then devoted himself to the task he said he was appointed, for which he even wrote books. Then came his public appearances, establishing a hierarchy to have smooth monthly meetings, initiations, and meditation rituals, along with making plans to build the Alien Residential Embassy.

For the latter, Raël had asked all followers to donate 10% of their salary to a treasury, plus an additional 1% for him so as to ensure he could keep everything running long-term. After all, as the years went by, he set up the Garden of Eden, established theme parts, built new bases, as well as invested in promotional videos, all the while continuing to publish more books. Yet it’s imperative to note that as the President of the Alien Residential Embassy treasury, this religious leader and controversial figure alone is responsible for all the money in it, which is said to be over 20 million francs.

Claude “Raël” Vorilhon Net Worth

We actually refer to Raël as controversial because his religion has inadvertently promoted crimes against minors over the decades with their push for sexual freedom and asserted they’d succeeded in human cloning without providing any proof, making it seem like it could be a hoax. Nevertheless, this author of 10 books, journalist, singer, plus religious leader with an affinity for all this luxury seemingly vehemently maintains all publicity is good publicity, and since he continues to enthusiastically make media appearances, hold seminars, give interviews, and much more, we believe his estate his more than adequate. In fact, as per our conservative estimates, his net worth as of 2024 is at least $10 million.

