Where is Raëlism’s Eden Located? Does it Still Exist?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Raëlism or the International Raëlian Movement (IRM) is essentially a religion based on the belief extraterrestrials are our creators. This organization was actually founded by French native journalist turned leader Claude “Raël” Vorilhon back in the 1970s, only to soon be deemed cult-like owing to the practices he established. These included nudity, extensive sexual freedom, plus much more, all of which were followed at their safe haven — their Eden — as carefully explored in Netflix’s ‘Raël: The Alien Prophet.’

Raëlism’s Eden Was A Private Property

It was in the mid-1970s that IRM’s top executives realized their numbers were increasing day by day and they thus needed a place to settle down — to really be comfortable as well as feel at home. That’s when they kickstarted a search for a cozy yet massive property in their homeland of France, soon resulting in them falling in love with La Bastide in an unspoiled area of South West France. The precise location of this plot, standing in over 11 acres of meadows and surrounded by not just vineyards but also some of the most beautiful villages, is actually 81440 Puycalvel, France.

Built in 1610, La Bastide has three choices of fully equipped self-catering gites: The Farmhouse, The Grange and The Cottage. All guests have use of a large swimming pool, plus the gites can be rented individually, and the Farmhouse and Grange can be opened up to make one large holiday house, or you can book the whole property. Moreover, we should mention that even though it is an old construction, it has been modernized over the years, and now you can even get Wi-fi. Though if we’re being honest, the best part of this estate is its private south-facing terrace that gives residents an unspoiled view of rolling countryside and beautiful sunsets.

Read More: Claude “Raël” Vorilhon Net Worth: How Rich is Raëlism Founder?